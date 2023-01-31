After 70 years, and billions spent, should we just learn to live with TB?

Despite the passage of 70 years, despite the billions spent by the State and farmers, the Department of Agriculture has vowed to continue with its never-ending war on bovine TB.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious disease that once ravaged Ireland. At its height in the early 1900s, TB is said to have killed more than 10,000 people per year in Dublin alone.

There was a stigma around getting TB in those days, and it was known as a ‘poor person’s disease’ though it did not just affect the disadvantaged.

Significant investment by the State in the National Health Service in the 1940s saw huge efforts to tackle the disease, including the development of a national blood transfusion service and effective national ‘BCG’ inoculation.

A page of the Irish Independent from 1958

Twitter

Email

A page of the Irish Independent from 1958

The rate of TB infection dropped from 123 per 100,000 in 1947 to 73 per 100,000 by 1951, and by the 1970s, it had thankfully all but vanished. From the human population, that is.

For almost 70 years, the Department and farmers have been fighting a separate battle to eradicate the disease from the national cattle herd.

Ireland’s Bovine TB Eradication Scheme started in 1954. At that point, around 80pc of cattle herds in Ireland were infected with TB.

Cattle can pine and die of TB, but most are silent carriers and show no physical symptoms.

​Back then, people were at risk of getting TB from cattle — especially farmers and those who worked with cattle or cattle carcases or drank raw milk, particularly among young children.

Since then, milk pasteurisation and routine meat inspection have reduced the impact on human health.

Over the years, cattle testing, wildlife control and compensation for culled animals is estimated to have cost farmers and the State a staggering €5.5 billion.

Until recent years there had been progress, albeit at a very slow rate, with TB incidence in herds dropping to a low of 3.27pc in 2016.

Since then, the Department and farmers have started losing the fight against TB again, and Ireland is now the EU Member State with the highest bovine TB level.

Close to 5,000 farmers and their families had to go through the stress, uncertainty, restrictions on trade and financial difficulties of a herd restriction this year as a result of TB outbreaks. Some farmers see their entire herds depopulated.

There has been plenty of debate over what’s gone wrong, with the Department highlighting dairy expansion and farmers blaming insufficient wildlife control, particularly deer and badgers, which they claim are exacerbating the spread of the disease.

What is clear is the devastation the disease is wreaking on many farm businesses every year, with farmers all over the country seeing productive animals loaded up and taken away to be destroyed.

It has left some wondering should a ceasefire be called in the war on TB.

Fine Gael Senator and farmer Tim Lombard is among those to raise concerns over the current strategy.

“We now know we will never eradicate TB,” he said at a hearing of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee prior to Christmas.

Senator Lombard on his farm

Twitter

Email

Senator Lombard on his farm

“However, we still have an eradication programme. We should be fair to the farming community and call it a control programme rather than an eradication programme.

“Nearly 70 years after we first tried to eradicate the disease, we have made progress, but we are now in an environment involving many different interfaces, whether they involve moving stock, interactions with wildlife or whatever else.

“Do we honestly believe we will arrive at a scenario at some stage whereby bovine TB will be eradicated from the island?”

He added that he had “never met a vet in private practice who believes we will eradicate bovine TB from the island”.

Some of Senator Lombard's herd

Twitter

Email

Some of Senator Lombard's herd

Dr June Fanning, deputy chief veterinary officer, disagreed and told the committee she remains confident Ireland can eradicate bovine TB.

However, she said “difficult decisions” have to be taken.

Bovine TB is a challenging disease to control and eradicate due to a number of factors, she said, including the movement of cattle with undetected infection; residual infection in cattle previously exposed to TB; the inherent limitations of the tests; a reservoir of disease wildlife, including a protected species, the badger; and inadequate biosecurity practices.

“If we were to be very draconian about it, decide the measures ourselves and just say we are going to do this and this is how it is going to be, the curve in eradication would be a lot easier, quicker and sharper,” she said.

Rack of blood samples for bovine tuberculosis

Twitter

Email

Rack of blood samples for bovine tuberculosis

​“However, with the model we have now, involving the TB forum and the working groups, I am confident the disease can be eradicated. It needs the buy-in and involvement of all stakeholders.”

The IFA also wants to continue efforts to eradicate the disease. However, it said the enormous cost and burden on farmers must not be increased.

“The main contributing factors to TB spread can be addressed in a practical and effective way that takes account of the farming dynamic in Ireland and the critical importance of animal movements and live exports,” it has said.

Meanwhile, the Department’s latest statistics on the disease showed the number of herds restricted due to TB increased again in the third quarter to 4,484. It’s now estimated another €1bn will be needed to continue the battle until 2030.

‘Re-testing has a huge impact on the grade and has no real impact on TB’

Last week Cork dairy farmer and senator Tim Lombard got the news every cattle farmer dreads — a positive TB test.

He tweeted that he spent hours on the paperwork caused by one reactor, but says the real issue is the “extreme restrictions” farmers face when an animal tests positive.

Farming just outside Kinsale and milking just over 100 cows, the Fine Gael senator tells the Farming Independent his farm has been “up and down with TB” over the past few years, and that the problem really only started in 2000 when a local forest was clear felled.

“Since then we have had three years on and off with TB… it’s not large numbers, just a single or two reactors,” he said.

Wildlife, he says, is the core issue for the farm.

“My understanding is that when clear-felling happens it changes the dynamic of the ecosystem and the animals travel and upset other animals. Basically, badgers are moving to other locations and TB travels with them.”

A badger is trapped before being vaccinated. Photo: Getty

Twitter

Email

A badger is trapped before being vaccinated. Photo: Getty

Senator Lombard’s farm is now locked up for at least 120 days, during which time two further tests have to be negative.

“I have no problem with the TB test itself and before I had my reactor, I said it was a misnomer to say it’s a TB eradication programme,” he says. “You can only eradicate TB in a lab scenario.

“This is wildlife that we cannot control. I think we have extreme restrictions. We have no feedlot to take in calves at the moment, as the restrictions have been changed to have testing twice a year if you are a feedlot, and if they go down with TB they get no compensation.

“The principle of eradication element is not working. I have no confidence we will see TB eradicated off this island.”

A vet gives TB shots to cattle

Twitter

Email

A vet gives TB shots to cattle

Senator Lombard now waits for a valuation of the animal before it is removed from the farm.

There is a huge issue of farmers with tight systems, which are not set up to keep that amount of calves for that long time, he says.

“So there is the potential for unfortunate issues around welfare as feedlots cannot take them.

“The farm might not have the labour, sheds or finances to deal with them.”

According to Senator Lombard, the alternative is to have a different approach, where instead of a tight approach to farmers being locked up, there would be some options to work with it.

“If you are a dairy farmer and are locked up you are stuck for eight or nine months,” he says.

“If you are fattening cows and they are out of test they must be re-tested. That is very restrictive and will have a huge impact on the grade and has no real impact on TB itself.”

The wildlife aspect, he says, is key. “There is no one testing badgers to see how many have TB, and the deer phenomenon in Wicklow needs to be tackled. There are farmers there who won’t keep bovines as they will never get a clear test.”