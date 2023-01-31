Farming

Farming

After 70 years, and billions spent, should we just learn to live with TB?

Department vows to continue war on TB but Senator Tim Lombard is one of many farmers to wonder if we should focus more on control than eradication – and ease restrictions on herds

The battle against TB: Senator Tim Lombard on his dairy farm at Tracton, Co Cork. Photos: David Creedon Expand
Rack of blood samples for bovine tuberculosis Expand
A page of the Irish Independent from 1958 Expand
A vet gives TB shots to cattle Expand
Senator Lombard on his farm Expand
Some of Senator Lombard's herd Expand
A badger is trapped before being vaccinated. Photo: Getty Expand

The battle against TB: Senator Tim Lombard on his dairy farm at Tracton, Co Cork. Photos: David Creedon

Rack of blood samples for bovine tuberculosis

A page of the Irish Independent from 1958

A vet gives TB shots to cattle

Senator Lombard on his farm

Some of Senator Lombard's herd

A badger is trapped before being vaccinated. Photo: Getty

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

Despite the passage of 70 years, despite the billions spent by the State and farmers, the Department of Agriculture has vowed to continue with its never-ending war on bovine TB.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious disease that once ravaged Ireland. At its height in the early 1900s, TB is said to have killed more than 10,000 people per year in Dublin alone.

