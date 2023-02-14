Farming

ACRES applicants to receive update by mid-February

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is delighted with the exceptionally high application rate for the scheme of over 46,000 farmers Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Over 46,000 farmers who applied to the ACRES scheme will receive an update by mid-February, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Speaking at the ICSA AGM and Conference on Thursday night, Minister McConalogue said his department is currently working through every application and assessing that all are in order before moving to the next stage.

