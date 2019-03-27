ABP is extending its range of online beef products for Chinese consumers on the JD.com platform, due to what it described as "extremely" positive demand.

ABP adds new lines as it beefs up its China exports

The Chinese market opened to Irish beef in June 2018 and demand has been strong. By the end of 2018 more than 1,000 tonnes of Irish beef will have been landed in China, according to Bord Bia.

The conditions of access for Irish beef mean only boneless cuts can be exported, and those cuts must come from one of six approved meat plants.

Bord Bia has said that the growth in beef consumption in China means there are strong prospects for significant gains in the values and volumes of beef being shipped to China.

ABP's announcement was made during the visit of its Chinese distribution partner, Hopewise, to its facility in Clones, Co Monaghan. The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, was also in attendance. Hopewise was the first company to import Irish beef to China.

JD.Com is one of the largest business-to-consumer online retailers in China with 301.8 million users. Mark Goodman, managing director of ABP's International Division, said feedback and demand from Chinese consumers about their products on JD.com had been extremely positive.