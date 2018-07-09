'A terrible tragedy' - investigation launched after farmer (87) dies following tractor accident

A farmer passed away over the weekend following an accident involving a tractor.

Father-of-two Jim McCann (87) was discovered on the farm in Clonaslee, Co Laois, by one of his sons on Saturday afternoon.

It’s understood he had suffered serious head wounds when he was found and may have fallen off the vehicle.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. Jim had a couple of sons and grandchildren,” one local said.

A source said it was possible he had suffered a heart attack and fell off the tractor.

"It looks like he was out in the fields and obviously something happened. He was discovered beside the tractor."

Gardai have launched an investigation into the death, which has also been notified to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

It is not being treated as suspicious.