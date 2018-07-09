Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 9 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'A terrible tragedy' - investigation launched after farmer (87) dies following tractor accident

Luke Byrne

Luke Byrne

A farmer passed away over the weekend following an accident involving a tractor.

Father-of-two Jim McCann (87) was discovered on the farm in Clonaslee, Co Laois, by one of his sons on Saturday afternoon.

It’s understood he had suffered serious head wounds when he was found and may have fallen off the vehicle.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. Jim had a couple of sons and grandchildren,” one local said.

A source said it was possible he had suffered a heart attack and fell off the tractor.

"It looks like he was out in the fields and obviously something happened. He was discovered beside the tractor."

Gardai have launched an investigation into the death, which has also been notified to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

It is not being treated as suspicious.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Neil MacSweeney, Jack O'Neill, Sam White Bantry House Representive, Nicholas Stout, Frank Power, Chris McCarthy Paddy O'Neill, ploughman John MacSweeney and standing behind is Lorcan Power. Picture: John Eagle

Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed
Gareth Hutch was shot dead

DNA matching man accused of Gareth Hutch's murder found on clothing seized...
 Stock photo

Man jailed for 12 years for role in “horrendous” aggravated...
TR14 out working with R.Killens and Sons

See Fleming's 14t silage trailer in action with R Killen and Sons
Heat stress in cattle. Image: Teagasc.

Everything you need to know about heat stress in cattle
The court heard how Gardai spotted an elderly farmer clinging to the back of a tractor on the night of November 7th, 2016. Stock image.

Drunk farmer exposed backside during pursuit with Gardai
Recently hatched layer chicks drop into a crate as they are prepared for shipment to customers at the Huayu hatchery in Handan, Hebei province, China, June 25, 2018. Picture taken June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's chickens need to lay a billion eggs a day. Here's how they're going to...