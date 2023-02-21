Farming

‘A suckler reduction scheme would give farmers options’

Mixed reaction from farm orgs to Minister’s decision not to proceed with scheme

President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that his Association was disappointed and disagreed with the withdrawal of the suckler schemes and that it would give farmers options. Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There is mixed reaction from farm organisations to a recent move by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to remove the possibility of a suckler reduction scheme, but not ruling out the possibility of a dairy reduction scheme.

The Minister told the IFA agm recently that while there has been much speculation on the possibility of voluntary reduction schemes for those who may wish to reduce stock numbers, he said a reduction scheme on the suckler front is not on the cards but a reduction on the dairy side has the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group.

