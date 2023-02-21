‘A suckler reduction scheme would give farmers options’

There is mixed reaction from farm organisations to a recent move by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to remove the possibility of a suckler reduction scheme, but not ruling out the possibility of a dairy reduction scheme.

The Minister told the IFA agm recently that while there has been much speculation on the possibility of voluntary reduction schemes for those who may wish to reduce stock numbers, he said a reduction scheme on the suckler front is not on the cards but a reduction on the dairy side has the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group.

"I have already clarified my position in relation to a suckler reduction scheme. Farm bodies and the industry have been crystal clear in their opposition to this concept. Therefore, I do not intend to proceed with it.”

However, President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that his Association was disappointed and disagreed with the withdrawal of the suckler schemes and that it would give farmers options.

Read More

“I myself know several suckler farmers who have long questioned the commercial viability of their operations as well as being increasingly aware of the cattle-handling and safety challenges presented by suckler farming as they get older.

"I know that they would have considered a viable and reasonably funded exit or reduction scheme for a fixed term. In fact, we all know that the suckler farmers would have looked at such a suckler scheme - as will dairy farmers when the dairy scheme is put in place – and both will evaluate them on the same basis: personal and family welfare and income viability.

ICSA's president Dermot Kelleher said the association could not stand over a budget for farmers leaving but no budget for active farmers who want to produce and be more sustainable.

"We might have considered a suckler buy-out but only on condition that there was extra funds to support active suckler farmers. The government failed to come forward with any proposals for financially supporting sustainability on active farms.

"It could not be acceptable to see a €300/cow payment to people to get out when the Minister has failed to deliver a €300/cow payment to active suckler farmers. There is also the question of where this would end- how many suckler cows would be culled? ICSA does not accept the narrative that we have to cull our national herd by one-third and a suckler or dairy buy-out scheme is giving sustenance to that strand of thought.”

A spokesperson for IFA said there is a consistent 3pc annual decline in suckler cow numbers and the priority for funding and supports must be to provide long-term economic viability for farmers remaining in suckler farming.

"If the Government has funds available to support the sector, it should go to those staying in suckler farming."