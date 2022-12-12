50 lambs killed in Offaly dog attack

John Healy says, 'The dogs need to be put down. They have the taste for killing'

The dead lambs on the Healy farm at Moneygall, Co Offaly. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Grim scene: Cathal Healy looks on in shock at the lambs that were found dead on the Healy farm at Moneygall, Co Offaly. Photos: Alf Harvey

Fifty lambs were killed in a ‘horrific’ dog attack over the weekend in Offaly that will cost the farmer €10,000.

Moneygall sheep farmer John Healy told the Farming Independent that his mother rang him on Saturday morning to say there were lambs in her back yard.

“I wasn’t at home and I knew something was wrong — the home house is nearly a mile down from where the lambs would be. So I rang my sons Cathal and Robert who went out to investigate. It was horrific.

“There were lambs dead everywhere on the land. They were killed one by one.”

Eleven lambs, he said, were found in one corner of the field. “That was horrific. Obviously, a dog kept them in the corner when another went in and killed them — they weren’t six foot apart.”

In total 50 of the 120 lambs in the field were killed, Mr Healy said. They were born in March and April, so they were not factory fit yet, but he estimates the financial loss to be in the region of €10,000, including the cost of disposing of the carcases, which he said will be around €1,000.

“In the next field are 200 ewes, that were not touched, but now we have had to bring them in two months early, which also costs — bedding, extra straw and feeding them,” he said.

“My neighbour also had to bring in his sheep.”

Another concern is what will happen when they lamb in the spring.

“It’s not just the financial loss. Now the worry is when they lamb, what we do then, do we let them up the field again for the dogs to attack?”

Mr Healy rang the Gardaí, who came out, but the dogs were well gone and there was little they could do, he said.

“These dogs went home to a house covered in blood. The dogs need to be put down. They have the taste for killing.”

Two large dogs, he said, were seen running away, but he reckons maybe more were involved.

“We have had some dog attacks throughout the years where a dog comes in and maybe one or two lambs are chased, but nothing to this scale.

“Something has to happen with these big dogs. My biggest fear is that these dogs will kill again, be it sheep or calves. They killed for sport, not hunger.”