40pc decline in young farm managers a warning for sector

Macra na Feirme President John Keane has warned the sector is facing “a demographic crisis” as the number of young farm managers in Ireland declined by more than 40pc since 2005.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on young farmer concerns regarding Ireland’s next CAP programme, the Laois dairy farmer said just five per cent of farmers are aged under 35, while 30pc of farms are owned by those aged over 65 years.

Highlighting the latest CSO data (2016), Mr Keane called for an on-farm succession scheme and consistent funding for the Land Mobility Service to be included in the CAP Strategic Plan due to be submitted to the EU Commission this month.

“The transition towards a more sustainable agricultural sector and rural areas requires Ireland to address one of the most important social challenges for European agriculture — generational renewal,” he said.

“The proportion of total farm managers accounted for by young farmers fell from 10.7pc in 2005 (of which 9.8pc are men, 0.9pc women) to 6.1pc in 2016 (5.6pc men, 0.5pc women).

“Although above the EU average, the decrease of the young farmer population is very significant (over 40pc) and the trend remains negative, despite the implementation of a multifaceted set of EU and nationally financed measures.

“Improving generational succession and entrance of young farmers depends on more favourable conditions for access to land and finance — the main challenges for young farmers. In 2016/2017, around 8,700 young farmers claimed entitlements and payments — that was down to about 7,400 last year. So there is an absolute need and pressure to ensure that demographic is reversed and changed,” said Mr Keane.

Macra Head of Advocacy and acting CEO, Derrie Dillon, said the association’s Land Mobility Service has identified “approximately 30,000 family farms” without succession plans or an identified successor.

“We want to be in every parish to help support those farm families in their succession decisions,” said Mr Dillon. “But to grow the service, we need €1.5m per annum of direct support from CAP to provide between 18,000 and 20,000 facilitation hours per annum to engage with those 30,000 farm families who are challenged when it comes to succession and options available to them.”