€40m meat plant faces slaughter restriction of 140 cattle a day

Just 140 cattle per day can be processed at a proposed €40m Banagher meat plant, which was given the green light by An Bord Pleanála last week.

It’s understood that the Chinese backers of the plant are still intent on going ahead with the Offaly project, despite the planning process taking almost two years.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, local TD and long-time supporter of the Banagher Chilling plant, Barry Cowen, said having spoken to the project’s promoters, it’s his understanding they are still intent on proceeding.

“They are glad the saga has come to an end,” he said. “I am meeting them next week to review the conditions with a view to progressing the project to construction.”

While plans were first lodged in July 2019 for the meat processing facility, little is known about the investors in the project, with company records showing the current directors as Li Wang and Jianwei Wang.

Read More

They have been described by Bord Bia as “committed”, “well-connected” and with “successful Chinese business interests”, while Deputy Cowen is on record as describing the company as having a proven track record of exporting beef to Hong Kong and Vietnam.

The background of the investors was among the concerns of the co-appellants to the planning permission, citing a lack of information with regard to Banagher Chilling Limited, its background in the industry and who is behind the company.

However, in his report, An Bord Pleanála inspector Stephen Kay said the details submitted with the application set out the information required under the law and that the application was deemed valid by the Planning Authority.

“In my opinion, there is no onus on the first party (Banagher Chilling) to provide further details regarding their experience in this industry or other background details,” the inspector said.

The appellants also raised concerns over whether another meat processing plant was needed, claiming there was no indication of a deficit in processing capacity in the area.

However, Mr Kay said no figures were provided by the appellant to support their assertions regarding existing excess capacity and highlighted submissions from farm organisations that there is a “general perception” of a lack of competition in the beef processing industry.

The number of animals to be slaughtered at the plant is to be 36,000 per annum. In the conditions attached to the planning approval, activity at the site has been restricted to a maximum slaughter rate of 140 animals per day to be averaged over a four-week period.

The inspector said this was to “clarify” the extent of the permission and to ensure the permitted development reflects the description of development and analysis of environmental impacts presented in the application.

Mr Kay recommended that planning permission be granted in January of this year, but in February, the board requested that the applicants provide a response to assess the climate-change impact of the development.