€40m meat plant faces slaughter restriction of 140 cattle a day

Site of proposed development by Banagher Chilling outside Banagher, Co Offaly Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Just 140 cattle per day can be processed at a proposed €40m Banagher meat plant, which was given the green light by An Bord Pleanála last week.

It’s understood that the Chinese backers of the plant are still intent on going ahead with the Offaly project, despite the planning process taking almost two years.

