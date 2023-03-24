Farming

400 farmers ‘mistakenly’ opting out of eco schemes a ‘failing on Department’s behalf’

Minister McConalogue gave indication that he would seek additional funding for the expansion of ACRES when its second tranche opens later on this year. Expand

An early estimate by the Department of Agriculture has shown that 13pc farmers have opted out of Eco-Schemes.

Speaking at the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) AGM in Portlaoise on Thursday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue revealed that further analysis shows that many of these farmers had in excess of 10pc Space for Nature, making them fully eligible, without having to take any action.

