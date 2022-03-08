30pc of pig farmers could quit the sector, Teagasc warns

Struggling: The Department's €7m fund for pig farmers is not enough, sector insiders say

Up to 30pc of the country’s pig farmers face closing their business this year, despite a €7m funding package announcement by the Department.

Figures from Teagasc state there are fewer than 300 commercial pig farms in Ireland and Teagasc pig development officer Ciaran Carroll said the package —pig farmers can avail of up to €20,000 on a flat-rate basis — would cover feed costs for the average 600-sow unit for four to five days.

“The average 600-sow herd will need about €400,000 of a cash injection to get them to the end of the year, and feed credit has probably gone from three to four months,” Mr Carroll said.

“The banks will be involved in funding units this year and while the majority of the sector will make it through, there will be a share that won’t get funding from their bank.

“There could be up to 30pc of pig farmers thinking about exiting the business.”

However, he warned that exiting is not easy.

“You can’t just close the door. For many it would have to be structured, with feed debt and creditors to be dealt with.

“It’s not just a case of stopping serving sows.”

The sector, Mr Carroll said, is looking at losses of around €110m for 2022.

“It’s the perfect storm, with pig prices low (around €1.40/kg) and feed prices rising. There have been small price rises in Europe but there is a lot to go.

“Pig farmers need €1.90/kg to cover costs and make a return.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan told a Joint Oireachtas committee hearing last week that the sector needs more intervention from Government.

He described the €7m aid package announced by the Minister as the “first step” in helping the sector, but said it will take more.

“We do need more engagement from the Government and a strategy to get us out of this serious situation,” he said.

“The Minister can increase the funding above €7m and I think more funding is going to be needed. He’s not restricted to €7m. It’s critical we find a way to protect this sector until a time the market starts to improve.

“The market will improve for pigmeat. The major concern we have is where inputs are going.”