30,000 places on €1.5bn ACRES scheme up for grabs until November 21 deadline

The €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has formally been opened to applications, with 30,000 places up for grabs.

Farmers’ applications to ACRES can be submitted by their advisors up to the closing date of November 21. This builds on the opening of the system in September for the preparation of plans by advisers.

The scheme has been designed to contribute significantly to achieving improved biodiversity, climate, air and water quality outcomes, through both multi-functional prescription and results-based actions.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the maximum annual payment to a participant in ACRES General is up to €7,311 while a participant in the ACRES Co-operation approach could receive up to €10,500 in a given year.

“I encourage all farmers and advisors to take a serious look at the scheme before the closing date on November 21,” he said.

“As contracts are to begin on January 1, 2023 and to help prepare as much work as possible in advance, my Department has trained advisors and published a significant amount of information to guide farmers over the last few months. Almost 700 advisors have access to the system with over 3,200 Farm Sustainability Plans already drafted and ready for submission.”

Meanwhile, the Organic Farming Scheme has opened to new applicants, with the window open until December 9.

Drystock farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300 per hectare during the conversion period and up to €250 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers. In addition, an annual participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400/annum thereafter has been introduced to support organic farmers.