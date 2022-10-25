Farming

Farming

30,000 places on €1.5bn ACRES scheme up for grabs until November 21 deadline

'I encourage all farmers and advisors to take a serious look at the scheme before the closing date on November 21,' said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue Expand

\CJ Nash

The €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has formally been opened to applications, with 30,000 places up for grabs.

Farmers’ applications to ACRES can be submitted by their advisors up to the closing date of November 21. This builds on the opening of the system in September for the preparation of plans by advisers.

