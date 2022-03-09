2c/L cut in green diesel an ‘insult’ to farmers

A cut of just 2c/L to the excise duty on agricultural (green) diesel has been strongly criticised by farming organisations.

Last night the Government announced that it was cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel by 20c/L and 15c/L respectively, with agricultural diesel excise cut by 2c/L

The move has been described as “derisory” and an “insult” to farmers given the importance of food security by farming organisations.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack described as a “derisory” the 2c/L cut in ‘Green’ agricultural diesel and he predicted that the benefits to farmers, contractors and farm-related logistics would be “practically negligible”.

He said it was practically impossible to reconcile this derisory cut in excise on food-related farming with the expressions of importance that the Government had made just yesterday in advance of the emergency meeting called to co-ordinate the setting up of a National Fodder and Food Security Committee.

McCormack said that the importance and stress that the Government attached to farming and food security now seemed to change on a daily basis.

“So much for the need to get more cereals planted and grass grown”, noted the ICMSA President.

“It’s incredibly difficult to work out why domestic or commercial diesel use would have its excise share of retail price reduced by 15c/L, while farming – which the Government was so concerned about just last evening – has its excise share of retail price reduced by a mere 2c/L.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the cut in excise of 2c per litre of green diesel will do very little to offset the rocketing price of fuel and will be seen as an insult by farmers given the importance of food security.

“If the Government is serious about encouraging farmers to grow more grass and crops and produce more food, they should suspend all excise duty and carbon tax on agri diesel (Marked Gas Oil) for farmers and farm contractors,” he said.

“If farmers are to sow more crops and grow more grass, it will require increased use of farm machinery in the coming days and weeks. The Government must do more immediately,” he said.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said that the Government needs to understand that food and energy security are now seriously at stake in Ireland and across the EU.

Following last night’s meeting between the three ministers in the Department of Agriculture and the farm organisations, Mr Kelleher said that farmers cannot continue to supply food at current prices in the face of runaway inflation in inputs like fuel, fertiliser, and feed.

“ICSA strongly argued that agricultural diesel would have to be supported as much as auto diesel. This morning’s announcement on a 15-20c/L cut on auto fuels but just 2c/L for green diesel is a red rag to a bull for farmers.

"Some people who drive to work can work from home, but you can’t work from home if you are cutting silage. The Minister for Agriculture must now immediately get a solution in talks with the Minister for Finance for a real solution on the green diesel price. We also argued for a voucher to help lower-income small and medium sized farmers buy fertiliser.”

“It is simply untenable to expect farmers to keep producing food with rapidly escalating costs. We have spent the last few years fighting very hard to keep European food security as a central objective in the CAP but too many so-called experts in Brussels were too complacent and wanted to create a CAP that was actively trying to reduce food production.”