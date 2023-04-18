€2.5m multi-species sward and red clover silage measures open to applications

The 2023 multi-species sward and red clover silage measures are now open to applications, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per hectare basis. The payment rate has been increased on last year’s pilot measures, with applicants to receive up to a potential €300/ha where eligible swards are established.

A reduced payment rate per hectare will apply as appropriate if eligible applications exceed the available combined budget for the two measures.

To receive payment under either measure, an applicant must indicate the crop type on their 2023 BISS application.

Launching the measures with a budget of €2.5m, Minister McConalogue said: “I introduced the scheme last year to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser and it has proven to be successful.”

These measures are being introduced to promote environmentally sustainable methods of farming, which are hoped to have a positive impact on climate emissions, biodiversity and water quality.

Research work carried out on multi-species swards has shown an ability to produce higher dry matter yields from lower nitrogen fertiliser inputs, which has a beneficial impact on reducing nitrous oxide emissions while reducing input costs for farmers.

The different rooting structures in these swards allow for improved soil structure along with a greater tolerance to drought conditions, while the species mix also benefits biodiversity.

Trial work on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage and combined with their ability to yield over 14t DM/ha will assist farmers in reducing their concentrate feed bills while also benefiting the environment and reducing GHG emissions.

Speaking in advance of a meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security group, Minister McConalogue highlighted the contribution these crops can make to provision of low cost feed and fodder on farms this year.

To apply, an applicant or their agent needs to log into Agfood.ie and then select “Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measure”, they then select “Schemes to Enter” and finally “Multi-Species Sward Measure (MSSM) 2023/Red Clover Silage Measure (RCSM) 2023.” The application portal will close on 29 May 2023.

In order to receive payment under the multi-species sward measure, an applicant must indicate either of the following crop types on their 2023 BISS application: i) Permanent Pasture (MSS measure) (for reseeding permanent pasture with multi-species sward mixture) or ii) Grass Year 1 (MSS measure) (for multi-species sward mixture following an arable crop).

In order to receive payment under the red clover silage measure, an applicant must indicate the crop type as Red Clover on their 2023 BISS application.

The application phase will consist of confirming an expression of interest in participating in the measure. It is not necessary to put in an area at the application stage.

Under the measures, swards are not permitted to be sown on Commonage land, Natura 2000 sites, NHA designated land, Environmentally Sensitive Permanent Grassland or within archaeological monument buffer zones.

To be eligible under these measures, the swards must be sown by 15 July and established by 30 September 2023.

At claim stage, applicants must indicate the area sown as multi-species/red clover and upload their supporting documentation online i.e. invoices and seed labels.

Only seed purchased after the application is lodged on Agfood.ie and before the final date for sowing the crop, 15 July 2023 is eligible under these measures.

Cross checks will be carried out on seed purchased versus area claimed as red clover silage and multi-species sward. The amount of seed purchased must support a minimum seeding rate of 30kgs/ha.

Checks will also be carried out that the minimum seeding rate per hectare for the six required species has been met in the multi species sward.

Commenting on the opening of the measures, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “I’ve seen first hand on farms across the country how effective multi-species swards can be.

“This is further evidence of the Government’s support for farmers who wish to move to more environmentally sustainable methods of farming.

“These swards will have a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity and water quality, while also providing a strong economic benefit to farmers.”

Minister of State with responsibility for research and innovation Martin Heydon said: “The significant investment in research to date has shown the economic potential that multi-species swards offer farmers and will help give farmers confidence to embrace these newer sward types.

“I encourage farmers to look at these measures and take advantage of the environmental and economic benefits they provide.”