€2.5m multi-species sward and red clover silage measures open to applications

Close

Benefits: Trial work on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage. Photo: Roger Jones
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The 2023 multi-species sward and red clover silage measures are now open to applications, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per hectare basis. The payment rate has been increased on last year’s pilot measures, with applicants to receive up to a potential €300/ha where eligible swards are established.

