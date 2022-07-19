240 fuel complaints being investigated by CCPC

Rising costs: 'The daily cost of filling a 1,000-litre-capacity diesel tank on a modern combine harvester will have increased from €650 for harvest 2021 (agri-diesel at €0.65/L including VAT) to €1,500 for harvest 2022 without an increase in machine output'

Rising costs: “The daily cost of filling a 1,000-litre-capacity diesel tank on a modern combine harvester will have increased from €650 for harvest 2021 to €1,500 for harvest 2022 without an increase in machine output," say the FCI

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is investigating more than 200 complaints about fuel pricing including “some allegations of collusion”, the Farming Independent has learned.

The complaints allege that filling stations have “exploited” the economic situation “to raise fuel prices and increase profits”.

It is also alleged that filling stations “failed to pass on” the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel introduced by the Government in March.

The CCPC confirmed that at least two objections related to farming diesel have been lodged.

It comes as the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has called for an investigation by the CCPC into the agri-diesel supply sector on the back of significant price fluctuations.

A spokesperson for the CCPC said: “Fuel prices have been an area of concern generally this year. In early March, the Government introduced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel.

“Subsequently, we received approximately 240 complaints from the general public about fuel pricing.

“In general, these complaints alleged that filling stations had failed to pass on the excise duty reduction in a timely manner, or that they exploited the economic situation to raise fuel prices and increase profits.

“Some complaints included allegations of collusion. We have also received a number of complaints relating to allegations of filling stations turning off roadside pricing displays.

“We are engaging with complainants and the industry. We are unable to say when we will be in a position to give an update.”

The CCPC confirmed it has written to one trade association and two fuel companies about the competition law risks of making public statements about future increases in fuel prices.

Last month, in a letter to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, FCI warned that “Irish agri-diesel quotes are the highest on record” averaging at €1.50/L (inc VAT) as of week 24.

The letter said the sector had been hit with “a doubling in fuel cost from €240m to €480m for 2022”.

“The daily cost of filling a 1,000-litre-capacity diesel tank on a modern combine harvester will have increased from €650 for harvest 2021 (agri-diesel at €0.65/L including VAT) to €1,500 for harvest 2022 without an increase in machine output.

“That converts to a fuel cost/ac increase from €6.5 to €15 for the combine harvester alone, based on output rates in typical challenging weather for the Irish grain harvest.

“The cost of filling a 300-litre capacity diesel tank for a contractor’s tractor will have increased from €195 in July 2021 to €450 this week.

“We are calling for ministerial intervention, at the highest level, and for government-led investigation by the CCPC into the agri-diesel supply sector.

“The behaviour of the market in terms of significant price fluctuations indicates to our members that there are supply chain issues that warrant further investigation.”