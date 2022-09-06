21 farmers sanctioned for illegally spreading slurry in 2021 closed period

All OK: Slurry being spread during the season

Twenty-one farmers were caught illegally spreading slurry during the closed period in 2021, it has emerged.

New data from the Department of Agriculture shows the figure is almost double the number of recorded violations in 2020 when 12 breaches occurred; there were 11 breaches in 2019.

Farm payment sanctions — ranging from 5pc to 20pc — were applied to the 21 breaches detected in 2021, with prosecutions said to be a matter for local authorities.

The Department last year warned of “a rogue in every parish” who is “blatantly operating” outside slurry spreading regulations, adding that such operators “need to be called out and a heavy penalty applied”.

However, Denis Drennan, deputy president of ICMSA, said he “could not accept” that 21 breaches out of 140,000 farmers represented “a statistically significant problem”.

He said farmers were “incredibly conscious” of the need to preserve and maintain river quality, and the value of slurry now meant farmers “stored and used it carefully”.

He added that “a concerted team effort” would continue to be required, but noted that more could be done by the Government on the question of fit-for-purpose storage.

“ICMSA has, for years, pointed out to aspects of TAMS that could and should have been used to deal with modern slurry storage,” he said. “We need to go back and look at that – and specifically the need for a 60pc grant.

“The other aspect that people could usefully consider is the broader question of the planning process – “ICMSA is monitoring several cases where farmers seeking to build modern slurry storage facilities are still awaiting permission to proceed.”

“We know that this kind of lengthy and expensive planning permission hold-up is not unique to farming but it’s something that we could consider if and when we ever get around to reviewing our obviously dysfunctional planning process.”

The IFA opted not to comment on the new data regarding detected slurry breaches.