20pc of commonage farmers fail to meet stocking density minimum, FOI data shows

Almost one in five farmers claiming commonage as part of their BPS application do not meet the minimum stocking density requirements — raising the issue of ‘map acres’. The information was obtained by the Farming Independent from the Department of Agriculture through the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

Of the 2,611 farmers who failed to meet the minimum density, not one counted commonage as the majority of their farm holding — suggesting that many were not reliant on commonage as their main grazing block.