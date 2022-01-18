20pc of commonage farmers fail to meet stocking density minimum, FOI data shows

Premium
Almost one in five farmers claiming commonage as part of their BPS application do not meet the minimum stocking density requirements — raising the issue of ‘map acres’. The information was obtained by the Farming Independent from the Department of Agriculture through the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.
Of the 2,611 farmers who failed to meet the minimum density, not one counted commonage as the majority of their farm holding — suggesting that many were not reliant on commonage as their main grazing block.
‘Map acres is where intensely stocked farmers rent or buy land in traditionally poorer counties to even out stocking rates to meet regulation requirements.
The counties with the largest commonage areas are Galway, Donegal and Mayo, where the most recent figures show that grazing land is typically leased at €150/ac compared to €250/ac in the south and east.
The issue has been a sore point for the Department, with the then head of the Nitrates Division Jack Nolan committing to a crackdown on the loophole in September.
Since then, the Department has released proposals in the Nitrates Action Plan that would ban the spreading of fertiliser on commonage land and reduce the stocking rate limit from 170kg N/ha to 50kg N/ha.
However, the FOI data shows that despite commonage inspections where issues with stocking rates were uncovered, not a single farmer has been penalised for under- or over-grazing commonage land.
This highlights a further disconnect between departments — the National Parks and Wildlife Service highlighted in a recent report that 15pc of the upland habitats are affected by under-grazing and 40pc by over-grazing.