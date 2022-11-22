€20m sheep improvement scheme opens to applications

A €20m Sheep Improvement Scheme has opened to applications, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

“I am excited about this new scheme rollout with the aim of providing an important income support for sheep farmers as well as building on the progress under the Sheep Welfare Scheme in the 2014-2022 Rural Development Programme (RDP),” the Minister said.

The Sheep Improvement Scheme, which forms part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027, has been designed to support farmers to undertake actions that improve animal welfare in the sheep sector.

Payment under the scheme will be at a rate of €12 per eligible breeding ewe, which is an increase from the €10 per eligible breeding ewe under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

“These payments are an important support to sheep farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions. I am confident that the new €20m Sheep Improvement Scheme will be a success for farmers as well as driving further improvements in the flock,” Minister McConalogue added.

Applications for the scheme can be made by the farmer or by a Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved advisor via the application facility on www.agfood.ie.

The closing date for the submission of applications is midnight on Monday, 19 December 2022.

Kevin McDermott from Sheep Ireland outlined that the purchase of in spec rams as part of the scheme’s requirements will help to incentivise genotyping and DNA recording in Ireland’s sheep sector.

“Lowland sheep flocks will be required to buy a ram which has been genotyped, is four or five stars, and is type one, two or three for scrapie. Hillsheep flocks will be required to buy a ram which is genotype (sire verified), and is type one, two or three for scrapie,” McDermott said.

Last week, Minister McConalogue announced the commencement of advance payments under year six of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

A total of €15.5m commenced issuing to some 17,500 farmers participating in the scheme.

“These advance payments at a rate of 85% of the full annual payment are an important support to sheep farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions and provides a financial boost to the individual farmers and the wider rural economy,” the Minister said.