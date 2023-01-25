Farming

Farming

2022 will be the reference year if there is a dairy reduction scheme says Minister

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Dairy farmers could see 2022 used as a reference year if a dairy reduction scheme comes into place, according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking at the IFA AGM last night he said "for the avoidance of any doubt, were we to contemplate any such scheme on the dairy side, I would intend to use 2022 as a reference year against which any reduction would be measured."

