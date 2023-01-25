2022 will be the reference year if there is a dairy reduction scheme says Minister

Dairy farmers could see 2022 used as a reference year if a dairy reduction scheme comes into place, according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking at the IFA AGM last night he said "for the avoidance of any doubt, were we to contemplate any such scheme on the dairy side, I would intend to use 2022 as a reference year against which any reduction would be measured."

While there has been much speculation on the possibility of voluntary reduction schemes for those who may wish to reduce stock numbers, he said, a reduction scheme on the suckler front is not on the cards but a reduction on the dairy side has the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group.

"I have already clarified my position in relation to a suckler reduction scheme. Farm bodies and the industry have been crystal clear in their opposition to this concept. Therefore, I do not intend to proceed with it...

"But there was a recommendation which had the support of a number of stakeholders from the Food Vision Dairy Group in relation to the potential for a dairy reduction scheme."

Rolling out such a scheme "creates speculation in itself, in relation to what you'll be reducing from, what reference years it might be.." he said and therefore assured farmers they would be measured against the stock they kept in 2022.

If a reduction scheme was to be rolled out for dairy farmers, the Minister said he doesn't want "unintended consequences" whereby people are preparing for a potential scheme by increasing their livestock numbers.

Late last year the Food Vision Dairy Group Report also recommended an updated measure to reduce chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector by 27-30pc by the end of 2030, with a reduction of 22-25pc by 2025.

It also recommended a target of a 100pc replacement rate of CAN with Protected Urea by the end of 2025 for grass based dairy production systems.

The report also recommended using a feed additive and using a breeding strategy to reduce methane emissions.