13 farm-related suicides so far this year in Co Cork alone, says councillor

Councillor Frank Roche, who has previously highlighted the issue of suicide in the farming community, told his fellow councillors last week that the number of farm-related suicides in Cork last year was seven times the number of traffic fatalities recorded on Cork roads during the same period.

There were 41 cases of farm-related suicide in Co Cork in 2021 and some 13 already this year, Cork County Council has been told.

Councillor Frank Roche, who has previously highlighted the issue of suicide in the farming community, told his fellow councillors this week that the number of farm-related suicides in Cork last year was seven times the number of traffic fatalities recorded on Cork roads during the same period.

Cllr Roche said: “So far in 2022, we’ve had 13 farm suicides, which is actually double the number for the same period last year.”

He spoke of the fear felt by farmers when the postman comes and what might land in the letterbox.

Cllr Roche added that many farmers are afraid of the letter bearing the harp symbol, be it from Revenue, the Department of Agriculture or another official agency, even the county council. They are also afraid of a letter from a solicitor.

Cllr Roche told his colleagues he had seen a suicide note written by a person who had taken his own life by the time the intended recipient received the letter in the post.

“Last Friday week I was shown a suicide note. It absolutely shocked me, I couldn’t believe it.

“To see the letter had been written, the punctuation, the lovely writing...but what frightened me most of all, the person that wrote that letter... they had to put a stamp on it and they posted it and before that person opened the letter, the person who posted it was dead.”

Cllr Roche said it was a letter from a financial institution which drove the writer of the suicide note to take their own life. “The point I’m making is that anybody who’s able to sit down and write a letter with that capacity — I certainly couldn’t do it — that person didn’t have a mental problem but they were driven to suicide.”

He said this incident was what prompted him to talk about the letter in the post and he suggested that letters from official sources were driving people over the edge.

“It’s very sad to think that I know 41 people in the farming community that died last year and 13 so far this year.”

Cllr Roche raised the issue as part of a motion he had put forward about the issue of suicide within the farming community.

The council recently sent a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly calling for the establishment of a task force to investigate the issue of rural suicide.