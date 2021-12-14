10pc cut in fertiliser use in proposed nitrates plan

Soil sampling will be compulsory for all farmers over 130kg Na/ha/year and for all arable land.

The latest draft Nitrates Action Programme, published yesterday, is looking for a 10pc cut in fertiliser use to be introduced from January 1, 2022; a national fertiliser register to be in place from January 2023; and the banding of the dairy cow, from January 2023.

The draft Nitrates Action Programme comes after a crucial EU Commission vote on Ireland’s application for a fifth derogation under the Nitrates Directive was postponed until early March.

Based on the latest blueprint, a former proposal to extend the slurry spreading period has been ruled out, and spreading will now only be allowed in the two weeks before the end of the period if conditions are right and if the Minister for Housing permits it.

This process will also be applied to the chemical fertiliser period.

Soil sampling will be compulsory for all farmers over 130kg Na/ha/year and for all arable land. And, in a bid to encourage farmyard investment in slurry storage, within two years no soiled water will be permitted for application in the month of December.

From next month, there will also be increased enforcement of the regulations through the Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture and the EPA. It is understood that this will include more inspections of intensive farms, particularly those located in poorer water quality areas.

The proposals, which have been agreed by the Agriculture Minister and the Housing Minister, will now be presented to the European Commission; if accepted, the negotiations will then turn to Ireland’s bid for a derogation.

ICMSA resident Pat McCormack said that the proposals are not only excessive but will directly — and potentially severely — hit the incomes of all farmers and in particular, commercial family farmers.

He said farmers understand the water quality challenge and through programmes such as ASSAP, GLAS and TAMS, are proactively taking measures that will improve water quality; he pointed out that water quality in Ireland compares very favourably with other EU countries.

“ICMSA firmly believes that water quality will improve in the years ahead, and imposing additional regulation and costs on compliant farmers is not the direction policy should be going,” he said.

McCormack said that the cow banding proposal will have serious implications for farmers producing over 6,500kg of milk per cow and is akin to a herd reduction policy.

He said the proposal should not go ahead until further research is carried out.

The proposal to reduce chemical N by 10pc in 2022 and possibly by 15pc by 2024 will hit a cohort of farmers; McCormack said: “Arbitrary cuts like those proposed can have a serious and unnecessary impact on the farmers concerned.”

101 written submissions were received in response to the open consultation, from local authorities, public bodies, farmers and farming representative bodies, NGOs, agricultural co-operative societies, agricultural advisors, trade and professional bodies and Teagasc.