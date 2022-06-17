€1,000 silage scheme: All the key questions answered, including penalty details

The silage scheme is open to farmers with grassland but is not available to dairy farmers or most hill farmers.

The new silage scheme, which will pay farmers up to €1,000 to grow silage, has opened to applications amid criticism from farm organisations that the exclusion of dairy and hill farmers is 'scandalous'.

The €56m scheme, which was announced by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in early May, aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) for the coming winter to prevent animal welfare issues over the coming winter and spring after steep fertiliser price hikes and concerns over the availability of grain imports over the winter.

However, ICMSA President, Pat McCormack said the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue's decision to exclude to dairy farmers is scandalous.

He said the Government is "actively working against" the interests of family dairy farms which "will lead to the demise of family farming to be replaced by industrial scale units in 10 years."

"The Minister has decided to exclude family dairy farms whether milking one or more cows while he has taken a decision to support people with substantial off-farm incomes. The reality is that a person with an off-farm income of €1m will qualify for this scheme while a family dairy farm is specially excluded."

Meanwhile, up to 30,000 drystock farmers "are excluded from this vital support," according to Vincent Roddy, National President of The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

He said the decision had “come as a bolt from the blue as there was no indication that drystock farmers on these lands would be excluded,” and that many of these farmers have “already factored in the fodder support announced in early May when they took up meadow ground and purchased fertiliser.”

He said drystock farmers trusted what they were told last May and held up meadows and spent money in the expectation that support was promised.

IFA President, Tim Cullinan has said the exclusion of category 1 land, which includes most hill land, is "totally unacceptable".

"Beef and sheep farmers who carry stock have increased costs imposed on them due to the escalation of input costs such as fertiliser, feed and fuel. To ensure hill farmers can afford to continue to feed their animals for the winter of 2022, all beef and sheep farmers must receive extra financial support in addition to existing payments."

How do I apply for the Fodder Support Scheme?

All applications will be online via the Department of Agriculture here. Paper form authorisations will not be accepted. Farmers or their advisors can apply via agfood.ie

Is the Fodder Support Scheme open to all farmers?

The scheme is open to all farmers who submitted a BPS Application in 2022 and who are not, as of May 16, 2022, in a Milk Supply Contract.

Dairy farmers and Farm organisations have been highly criticalt that dairy farmers and hill farmers (those with lands classified as Category 1 land under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) cannot apply.

What land is eligible for the scheme?

Grassland declared on the applicant’s 2022 BPS is eligible for the scheme. Grassland is defined as BPS parcels containing alfalfa, arable silage(grass), clover, grass silage, grass years 1-5, grass year 1-5 Multi Species Sward, grassmeal, lucerne, permanent pasture, permanent pasture MSS, red clover, and traditional hay meadow. Tillage land and ANC Category 1 land are not eligible for the Fodder Support Scheme.

What is the payment rate?

Payment will be at a rate of up to €100/ha, up to a max of 10ha (€1,000). However, if the scheme is over subscribed, the Department will reduce the payment rate for all hectares or maintain the rate of €100/ha on the first few hectares and reduce it on the latter hectares.

Do I need to list all my LPIS parcels that make up the area I am applying for in the Fodder Support Scheme?

No, the applicant will just need to declare the number of hectares they intend to cut hay and/or silage in 2022 in compliance with the Scheme Terms and Conditions.

Do I need to take a photo of all parcels I am including?

No, however administrative and on the spot, checks will take place which may include photographs submitted in a manner described by the Department.

Do I have to download the Agri Snap app?

This will not be compulsory but may be used to facilitate administrative checks where possible.

When will Fodder Support Scheme Payments issue?

The Department anticipates commencing payment to cleared cases in late November 2022.

Do I need an advisor to apply?

No, but if a farmer intends to submit their application via their registered advisor, the advisor must be associated on the Department’s Exceptional Aid system with the farmer. If a new association is required or the farmer is changing their advisor, this can only be done by using the SMS authorisation facility.

Can leased land be included?

Yes, once the land is at the applicant’s disposal and is an eligible hectare declared on his/her BPS 2022 application.

Is traditional hay meadow eligible for the Fodder Support Scheme?

Yes, as long as all requirements under the Fodder Support Scheme are complied with.

Is Low Input Permanent Pasture (LIPP) eligible for the Fodder Support Scheme?

LIPP parcels under GLAS are excluded as these parcels are precluded from being cut as part of the Terms and Conditions of GLAS.

Do I have to use the fodder conserved on my own farm or can I sell some or all of the fodder?

You can sell some or all of the fodder produced on the holding, but you may be asked to produce evidence demonstrating the cutting and conserving of the fodder and the subsequent sale of the fodder such as receipts/bank statements etc.

If I cut the area twice will I receive a double payment?

You will receive a payment of up to €100/ha for every hectare cut, up to a maximum of 10ha. If for example you make two cuts of silage and/or hay on 5ha of ground, you will receive up to €1,000 as you have harvested two crops of fodder on the parcels. The second cut option should be indicated on your application in the requisite space clearly outlining you are committing to cut and conserve 5ha of silage/hay on the first cut and a further 5ha for the second cut.

If I have 30ha of commonage and 10ha of grassland in my 2022 BPS application, am I eligible for this scheme? I am not a milk supplier.

You are eligible to apply for the Fodder Support Scheme using the 10ha of grassland, you will have to indicate on your application how much of this you intend to cut & conserve for silage/hay.

Are partnerships eligible to apply?

Farmers in a farm partnership registered with the Department are eligible for the Fodder Support Scheme provided that the partnership submitted a valid BPS application in 2022.

Examples

1. A farmer declared 30ha of eligible grassland in their BPS 2022 application, the farmer wishes to use 15ha of this to cut and conserve silage. The farmer applies to the Fodder Support Scheme and inputs 15ha in the application form. The farmer is eligible to receive payment of up to €100/ha on the scheme maximum limit of 10ha, amounting to a payment of up to €1,000.

2. A farmer declared 7ha of eligible grassland in their BPS 2022 application, the farmer wishes to use 5ha of this to cut and conserve silage. The farmer applies to the Fodder Support Scheme and inputs 5ha in the application form. The farmer is eligible to receive payment of up to €100/ha on the 5ha declared, amounting to a payment of up to €500.

3. A farmer declared 5ha of eligible grassland in their BPS 2022 application, the farmer wishes to use 5ha of this to cut and conserve silage but intends to take two cuts of silage from these 5ha. The farmer applies to the Fodder Support Scheme and inputs 5ha in the application form, and also selects the second cut of silage option and inputs the 5ha there again. The farmer is eligible to receive payment of up to €100/ha on the first cut of 5ha and a payment of up to €100/ha on the second cut of 5ha, amounting to a payment of up to €1,000.

What happens if I am late applying?

There is a 25-calendar day period after August 2, 2022, for the acceptance of late applications. However, deductions to payments at a rate of 1pc per working day in respect of FSS will apply to late applications which are received during this period (see table).

Except in cases of force majeure/exceptional circumstances, applications will not be accepted after the 25-calender day period has ended.

What happens if I don't grow as much silage as I planned?

Penalties will be applied in circumstances where the action has not been completed or has only been partially completed. If the area declared exceeds the area determined, the aid shall be calculated based on the area determined up to a maximum of 10ha.

Scenario 1

If the difference between the declared area and the determined area is less than 5pc, payment will be based on the area determined. However, if the difference is greater than 2ha the penalties as outlined below will be applied, irrespective of whether the difference is less than 5pc or not. If the difference between the declared area and the determined area is equal to or less than 0.1ha, payment is based on the declared (claimed) area.

Scenario 2

If the difference between the declared area and the determined area is more than either 5pc or 2ha, but not more than 20pc of the area determined, payment will be based on the area determined. In addition, a penalty will apply which will be calculated on the difference between the area declared and the area determined.

Scenario 3

If the difference is more than 20pc of the area determined, no aid shall be granted.

Scenario 4

If the difference is more than 50pc of the area determined, no aid shall be granted. In addition, a penalty will apply which will be calculated on the difference between the area declared and the area determined.

Any penalty amounts shall be off set against aid payments under any of the payment schemes to which the farmer is entitled in the context of applications he/she lodges in the course of the three calendar years following the calendar year of the finding.