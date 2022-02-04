10-year-old Donegal boy awarded for his bravery after raising the alarm on farm accident

Owen Cunningham, who received a Certificate of Bravery from the National Ambulance Serivce for the part he played in his fathers rescue after a farming accident on their farm in Kilcar Co. Donegal from left are Seamus Cunningham, Owen Cunningham and Declan Murrin, Advance Paramedic. Photo Clive Wasson

Owen Cunningham, who received a Certificate of Bravery from the National Ambulance Serivce for the part he played in his fathers rescue after a farming accident on their farm in Kilcar Co. Donegal from left are Ciaran Duignan, Coast Guard Co Pilot, Darren Cunningham, Martina Cunningham, Seamus Cunningham, Owen Cunningham, Declan Murrin, Advanced Paramedic, Ronan Cunningham, Alannah Cunningham and Michael Love, Killybegs Coast Guard. Photo Clive Wasson

Owen Cunningham (10), who raised the alarm when his father fell from a cliff while fencing on their farm, has been awarded for his bravery.

The boy, from Kilcar, Co Donegal, was with his father, Seamus, when the accident occurred last November. Having no phone with him, Owen ran home to raise the alarm before cycling back to his injured father and waiting for help.

His father was treated for his injuries by a National Ambulance Service Paramedic and Advanced Paramedic from Killybegs Ambulance Station before being airlifted from the scene by the Coast Guard R118 helicopter.

Owen was presented with a certificate of bravery by the HSE’s National Ambulance Service (NAS) on Feb 2nd at Kilcar National School, where he is a pupil.

Those who attended the incident were so impressed with his calm and brave response and wanted to acknowledge it.

Owen’s father, Seamus has said he’s very proud of his son and that the outcome could have been much worse, had he not been there. “He is a very brave boy. It took a lot of guts for him to do what he did. He stayed with me the whole time.”

