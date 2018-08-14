New tourist campaign aims to boost rural and farming communities

The Head of Fáilte Ireland's latest tourism campaign 'the Hidden Heartlands' is hopeful that the new venture will bring visitors to some of the midlands' most epic sights and give a boost to rural areas.

Paddy Mathews explains that the Hidden Heartlands stretches from Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim to the shores of Lough Derg bordering Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

The Beara to Breifne Way, which spans from Beara in Cork to Blacklion in Co Cavan, is also a star attraction of the area.

The scenic route follows the line of the historic march of O'Sullivan Beara in 1603. In the aftermath of the Battle of Kinsale, Donal Cam, chieftain of the O'Sullivan Beara clan, and his followers undertook this epic 14-day march.

Paddy is hopeful that the €1m advertising campaign, which is set to run over the next month, will encourage native holiday-goers to sample what the midlands have to offer.

"This is our initial foray in advertising the brand and thankfully it has been really well received. We want to encourage people to see what this part of rural Ireland has to offer and for them to get active within nature," he says.

"We want to market it as Ireland's chill-out zone where people can escape to the likes of the River Shannon and all it has to offer."

Paddy adds that farm diversification tourism activities are a huge part of what the Hidden Heartlands has to offer and he hopes diversification will increase as the campaign gathers steam.