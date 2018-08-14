Farm Ireland
Tuesday 14 August 2018

New tourist campaign aims to boost rural and farming communities

Firsttimers try Stand Up Paddle Boarding, with Soulkite, at Killaloe, County Clare. Photo: Patrick Bolger/Fáilte Ireland
Claire Fox

The Head of Fáilte Ireland's latest tourism campaign 'the Hidden Heartlands' is hopeful that the new venture will bring visitors to some of the midlands' most epic sights and give a boost to rural areas.

Paddy Mathews explains that the Hidden Heartlands stretches from Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim to the shores of Lough Derg bordering Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

The Beara to Breifne Way, which spans from Beara in Cork to Blacklion in Co Cavan, is also a star attraction of the area.

The scenic route follows the line of the historic march of O'Sullivan Beara in 1603. In the aftermath of the Battle of Kinsale, Donal Cam, chieftain of the O'Sullivan Beara clan, and his followers undertook this epic 14-day march.

Paddy is hopeful that the €1m advertising campaign, which is set to run over the next month, will encourage native holiday-goers to sample what the midlands have to offer.

"This is our initial foray in advertising the brand and thankfully it has been really well received. We want to encourage people to see what this part of rural Ireland has to offer and for them to get active within nature," he says.

"We want to market it as Ireland's chill-out zone where people can escape to the likes of the River Shannon and all it has to offer."

Paddy adds that farm diversification tourism activities are a huge part of what the Hidden Heartlands has to offer and he hopes diversification will increase as the campaign gathers steam.

"Lots of farmers have opened up on farm accommodation in the area. There's jam making, cheese making and petting farms in the region. This helps tourists get a real taste of what it's like to live on a farm," says Paddy.

Some of the farm diversification attractions include Pink Apple Glamping and Mount Allen Organic Farm in Leitrim, Bramblewick House in Co Longford and Ardboula Farm in Co Clare.

Paddy explains that while the Hidden Heartlands has plenty of potential, work will need to be done over the next few years to develop the region into a tourist hub as popular as the Wild Atlantic Way.

"It is really at the emerging stages or even embryonic stages as a tourist region. A lot of development needs to be achieved. The raw material is there in spades but the challenge is that there is a shortage of accommodation and infrastructure," adds Paddy.

"Lack of good broadband is a challenge that also has to be addressed as so many sales rely on online transactions these days. That's something that needs to be looked at further if we want the region to develop over the years to come."

For more information on the campaign visit Irelandshiddenheartlands.discoverireland.ie

