New tax reliefs make farm consolidation a 'no brainer'

Since August 1, the existing tax incentives for farm restructuring have been further enhanced by extending the 1pc Stamp Duty rate to approved transactions whether it be by way of purchase or exchange.

Back in 2013 the Government introduced a relief from Capital Gains Tax where farmers bought and sold or swapped land parcels that resulted in an overall improvement in the structure of their holdings.

A typical example would be a farmer buying an adjacent parcel of land and disposing of a more distant parcel. It could also apply to two farmers simply exchanging land parcels.

Prior to the introduction of this relief there would in all probability have been a liability to Capital Gains Tax on the lands disposed off without any offset against the lands acquired.

Needless to say, this is a valuable relief but in my experience the level of uptake has been surprisingly low to date. That said, the number of enquiries I have had in the past year or so has prompted me to think that farmers have suddenly awoken to the benefits of farm consolidation. In many cases this has been prompted by the need for an expanded grazing platform in the case of dairy men. In modern parlance, it is a 'no brainer' for any farmer to seek to consolidate his holding.

Not alone does it reduce the cost of moving man, animal and machine between one holding and the other, it can also accommodate expansion particularly where the grazing platform is insufficient.

The conditions for the relief are fairly straightforward. The benefits in the form of tax savings can be substantial which I will deal with by way of a fairly typical case study (see panel below)

CONDITIONS

The purchase and sale or exchange must occur with 24 months of each other and before December 31, 2019. The lands must be for the purpose of farming and not forestry and does not extend to farm buildings. Capital Gains Tax will only apply to the amount by which the sale proceeds exceed the purchase price. The person availing of the relief must be an individual who spends not less than 50 per cent of that individual's normal working time farming. A farm restructuring certificate is required by Revenue. This certificate is prepared by Teagasc and will provide confirmation that the various conditions are or will be met. The land which has been acquired must be retained for five years or otherwise tax will be due in the normal way. Where the sale takes place before the purchase, Capital Gains Tax will have to be paid in the normal manner and a refund sought when the replacement land is acquired. The sale and purchase together must result in an overall reduction in the distance between the parcels making up the farm which includes land that has been leased for at least 2 years with a minimum of 5 years to run. Overall, the disposal and acquisition must lead to a reduction in the fragmentation of the farm and an improvement in the operation and viability of the consolidated farm. The sale of the entire farm and its replacement with another farm qualifies as Farm Restructuring for the purposes of the relief but the holding must consist of a minimum of two separate land parcels in order to be considered eligible for the relief. The change of ownership of land by virtue of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) is not the sale or purchase of qualifying land for Farm Restructuring purposes.

STAMP DUTY RELIEF

Stamp Duty Relief for farm consolidation allows for a 1pc rate of stamp duty (as opposed to the general rate of 6pc) where the sale and purchase or exchange transactions qualify for a "Farm Restructuring Certificate" for the purposes of Capital Gains Tax Relief.