New Hereford breeder hits the jackpot on first day out with €3,300 sale

John Hartigan made a memorable debut as a pedigree Hereford breeder, sharing the leading price for a home-bred bull at the Irish Hereford Breed Society Pedigree Sale of bulls at Kilmallock Mart.
With his distinctive ID tag number 001, Hayfield Maxulius George sold for €3,300.
The first registered animal in John's Hayfield herd at Coolruss, Bruree, Co Limerick, was described as “a tremendous bull with a pedigree to match”.
George is a Four Star Terminal and Four Star Replacement Index bull, and was sired by Trillick George of Freetown Hotspur, bred in the herd of J J Farrell in Co Longford. He is out of the dam, Oldcastletown Alice 2, bred by Tommy Dunne, of Kildorrery, Co Cork.
Hayfield George has a predicted calving difficulty of 1.6pc on beef cows, which is slightly over half the average for the breed. The beautiful dark red bull scored five stars for carcass on his index and qualified for a €200 cash-back for the purchaser.
Irish Hereford Prime sponsored €200 each for the purchasers of the five top price bulls at the sale.
There was a 40pc drop from the catalogue entries in the number of bulls going through the sales ring.
"Home sales are particularly strong this year and quite early in comparison to last year, with many farmers opting to buy bulls in breeders’ yards," said Louise Callan of the Irish Hereford Society.
There was a 6pc clearance rate at the sale, with the average price of €2,464 only €21 shy of last year.
Sharing the leading price was Kye Morgan 883, bred by Padraig McGrath of Cloonshannagh, Elphin, Co Roscommon, one of the regular price toppers.
Born July 2019 and sired by Gageboro Morgan, Kye Morgan is a Four Star Replacement Index bull with a Five Star figure for milk; he sold to a commercial farmer from Cork.
The third highest price was €3,000 for Rathnollag Racer, bred by Sinead Conry of Rathnallog, Ballinagare Castlerea, Co Roscommon.
Born September 2019, Racer has a great pedigree, being sired by F.H William and bred from a Steil Gerard Dam. This bull has both a Four Star Replacement and Four Star Terminal Index.
Other leading prices included -
