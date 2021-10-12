New broom: no-one likes cleaning sheds but doing it now will save a lot of woe next spring

It was only just after 7pm as I arrived on a farm last week but it was almost dark as I walked toward the lights of a shed, where a thin and quite sick weanling came into view. By the end of the month, it will be dark by 6pm.

I had seen this weanling on more than one occasion before. I had dripped him as a calf when he suffered from a bout of rotavirus scour. The knock-on effects of this led to him being treated for pneumonia at two months old, and for coccidosis a few weeks later.

Now, standing in the middle of the pen under the fluorescent lights of the shed, he was 100kg lighter than any of his comrades and was breathing heavily.

Almost on cue, he lifted his tail and delivered a watery scour sample onto the shed floor.

I treated him to the best of my ability with oral fluids, antibiotics and some anti-inflammatory medication. I gave the farmer some powders to try to improve the weanling’s digestive function, and I took a faecal sample to check for worms and coccidia.

The sad reality here was that this weanling is unlikely to ever be worth as much as his colleagues.

His digestive system was damaged almost beyond repair from the scour he had as a calf and he had chronic lung damage from at least one bout of severe pneumonia.

“If he had the decency to pass away when he was sick as a calf, I would have been better off,” lamented the farmer.

He had put a lot of money and effort into treating this calf but the truth is, the original bout of scour that had set off this domino effect of illnesses was preventable.

We all know that hygiene is the cornerstone of scour prevention in young calves. Calving boxes and calf pens need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to keep the burden of infection to a minimum.

Forgotten

I know some of you are thinking, “What is he talking about cleaning out calf pens for now? Sure I’m not calving till next February.”

The reason I’m talking about it now is because on a lot of farms I have visited of late, the calf shed has been pretty much forgotten about for the past three months.

“The last of the calves were either sold or turned out to grass and then, time stood still. Some of the pens may have been cleaned out, but any of those that weren’t, slowly dried out over the last month.

“Bugs such as crypto and coccidia are lying in wait in these pens, ready for some heat and moisture from a batch of new calves next spring. Before you know it, the vet will be back in the yard next March, dripping calves again.

Now is the time to address the potential threat to calf health by breaking out the fork, shovel, brush and power-washer.

Every bit of faecal material and used hay/straw needs to be removed, even the bits stuffed into the cracks in the floor and the hole in the cavity block.

After that, water, and lots of it. Even if you have to wet down the shed and leave it steep for a day, so be it. Power-wash it to within an inch of its life, and then a little bit more.

Leave it to dry out for a few days and then, after mixing your disinfectant of choice, apply it generously to the walls and floors with a knapsack sprayer.

If you are handy at concrete work and plastering, cover those cracks in the floor and fill in that broken cavity block. Bacteria and parasites love to hide in these little nooks and crannies.

Finally, the part that people hate the most: getting rid of the timber — pallets used as dividers in pens, lengths of timber used to hold up calf feeders and even old timber calf slats.

These wooden structures are perfect for harbouring bugs that will cause your young calves huge issues next spring.

Some farmers have a weird attachment to these timber structures. Possibly because it took a lot of time (and baling twine) to make them, or maybe it will take a lot of effort to deconstruct them.

Regardless, they are better off as kindling rather than being left in situ for next spring.

Now for the big one: the cubicle house. I was carrying out a mastitis investigation last week on a farm and I suggested that the cubicle house be power-washed out and disinfected.

“Sure it’s not too bad and it will be dirty again as soon as the cows go back in,” was the farmer’s reply.

I can see where he is coming from, in that it can almost be disheartening to have a shed spotlessly clean and then see the cows destroy it overnight.

So it’s better not to look at it as a cleaning the shed but rather ridding it of all the harmful bacteria that can cause mastitis.

E-coli and strep bacteria can survive in the environment, and there is no better environment than a dirty cubicle bed.

Research has shown that bacteria cultured from cases of mastitis in September have the same DNA as bacteria that were present on cubicles and calving boxes 8-9 months earlier. This shows just how important cleaning and disinfecting sheds at this time of year really is.

If the power-washing and brushing starts to break your spirit, maybe change tack for a day and, still looking forward to the spring ahead, draw up a plan for housed animals.

The current wet weather means that a lot of animals will be housed for the winter over the next few weeks. Talk to your vet about a parasite control plan for housed cattle.

Products

Historically, a lot of farmers dosed cattle as they entered the house, whereas now we know that it is much better to wait a few weeks. The products used and the timing of each one will differ from farm to farm, so be sure to get your vet’s advice.

As we brace ourselves for the clocks changing, this should be the year where we don’t ‘fall back’ into the old habit leaving sheds as they are without cleaning or disinfecting. Instead, ‘spring forward’ with a plan to keep calves and cows as healthy as possible next spring

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary