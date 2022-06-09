New €55,000 drone launched for Irish farmers and builders

A new €55,000 drone aimed at farm management has been launched in Ireland.

ZenaDrone’s new 1000 model, designed to monitor livestock and crops, is targeting over 100,000 farmers in Ireland who already use some sort of technology to help manage their holdings.

The giant drone, which measures two by three metres, can stay in the air for up to an hour on a single charge, which ZenaDrone claims is enough to cover almost 100 acres. It is also capable of flying autonomously without the need for an active remote-control pilot on the ground.

The company says that issues such as crop depletion and livestock management are among its main functions, although it is also targeting construction sites, power line management services and emergency services. The drone was originally designed to help hemp farmers.

It can detect plant diseases through its multispectral sensor, the company says, and is also capable of flying during high winds.

“Through adopting agritech and using drones to monitor crops and livestock, farmers can ensure efficient upkeep and high production levels,” said ZenaDrone founder Shaun Passley.

“We hope the launch of ZenaDrone in Ireland will also mean further use of such technologies on construction sites across the country ensuring more efficient, safer operations for all involved.”