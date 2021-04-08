Farming

Farming

My neighbour’s caravan and rubbish heap is devaluing our land — how do we force him to clean up this mess?

Close

Deirdre Flynn

I don’t want to fall out with my new neighbour but I’m concerned by what is happening on their land. I’m farming in the north west of the country all my life and live with my wife. We don’t have a big farm, but part of it is about two miles down a quiet road from our home-place, so I’m up and down the road every day, seeing all the comings and goings.

Next door to our outfarm is an old run-down farmhouse with some sheds on 20 acres. It was abandoned about 30 years ago after the occupant, who was a very good neighbour passed away.

