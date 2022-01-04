My neighbour and I have an arrangement to help each other with small jobs. But when he couldn’t make it, he sent over a labourer, and I got charged. Can I sue?

Q I have a long-standing understanding with a neighbouring farmer whereby we help each other out on our respective farms.

It is generally for the smaller jobs around the place. We used to help each other out with the hay and silage but, as we are both getting older — I am in my 50s and my neighbour is approaching 60 — we use contractors for that in the main.

But for the run-of-the-mill maintenance stuff that crops up a couple of times a year, we either help each other out directly, or send over one of the kids if they are home from college.

When I say smaller jobs, for example, last year my neighbour needed help putting up fences and my son and I helped him out for about two half-days.

A couple of weeks ago, I needed a hand mending some fences of my own after a storm and I gave him a call to arrange for him to come a couple of days later.

On the day, however, he texted me to say that something had come up but that he was sending over someone to give me a hand.

A young chap who does some labour around the place arrived over and did a good day’s work very well, even though he got a nasty gash and was clearly a bit stymied by it.

He insisted on continuing despite my suggestion that he should finish up and see a doctor. At the end of the work, he asked me if I would be paying him by cash or Revolut.

This took me by surprise as I had assumed it was the usual quid pro quo with my neighbour. My wife told me to pay him to avoid trouble and so I Revoluted him, but I wonder, what is my legal position here?

Do I have any comeback with my neighbour? I feel like my arrangement with him was violated but does it have any legal standing?

Also, what is my exposure if the lad comes back to me with a claim with regards to his hand?

A For the benefit of readers, ‘quid pro quo’ is an agreement between two parties where there is a reciprocal exchange of goods/services.

In any agreement, for it to be valid, consideration (for example, money) must pass between the parties.

In a quid pro quo arrangement, the consideration is the goods or service exchanged.

In determining whether there was a contract between you both and whether you would be successful in a claim against your neighbour, the courts would look into the history of your arrangement and the intentions of both parties at the time it was entered into.

As to whether you should pursue him legally, that is a matter for you. You will risk falling out with your neighbour to possibly only recover the amount you paid to the young man, so you need to decide what is most important to you.

It is always better to attempt to resolve matters with your neighbour directly before engaging solicitors or start legal proceedings, as you have to live beside each other.

You have not given any details of the injury sustained by the young man on your farm — where it is located, how it happened, what he was doing when it happened, did he contribute to the injury occurring, what personal protection equipment he was wearing etc — so it is difficult to advise on whether you are exposed.

Generally speaking, farms are dangerous places of work and farmers have obligations to provide a safe workplace.

If farmers have employees, then they must ensure compliance with health and safety legislation. An employer owes a duty of care to an employee to ensure there is a safe workplace.

In claims for compensation in a workplace, farms or otherwise, generally, it is the responsibility of the injured party to prove the negligence of the employer, and that such negligence caused the injury complained of.

You do not say whether you have employer liability and/or public liability in place on your farm, and if you have either, you should notify your insurance company of the incident, in the event the ‘young chap’ decides to bring a claim.

If you don’t have these policies on your farm, then you should speak with your insurance company and get them.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a Solicitor in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre Flynn does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. You should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.