Motorists to be hit with fresh fuel price increases from midnight

Claire McCormack

Motorists will be hit with a 4c to 5c a litre price increase on diesel and petrol from New Year’s Day due to changes in biofuel mix requirements and associated legislative delays.

With effect from January 1, 2023, fuel distributors must increase their Renewable Transport Fuels Obligation (RTFO) rate from the current 13pc to 16.98pc.

