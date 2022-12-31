Motorists to be hit with fresh fuel price increases from midnight

Motorists will be hit with a 4c to 5c a litre price increase on diesel and petrol from New Year’s Day due to changes in biofuel mix requirements and associated legislative delays.

With effect from January 1, 2023, fuel distributors must increase their Renewable Transport Fuels Obligation (RTFO) rate from the current 13pc to 16.98pc.

This is to assist the sector in achieving a 50pc reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

While the Department of Transport says fuel distributors have “a variety of methods” to deliver this change in line with a “marginal” 1c a litre price increase, it is understood the issuing of certificates associated with these measures “are delayed awaiting supporting legislation”.

As a result, businesses and fuel providers nationwide have, in recent days, received letters from suppliers informing them of a 4-5c a litre hike on petrol and diesel from tomorrow, with concern also emerging that green diesel for agricultural use and home-heating oil will be impacted too.

A well-placed industry source told the Farming Independent: “We run dozens of lorries and hundreds of machines, our diesel bill went from €390,000 in February to €750,000 in March, to €800,000 in October.

“These new increases will mean another €27,000 extra per month for us. I’m watching the oil prices every day and the very minute it goes up 1pc we’re getting a 4/5cpl price increase from oil suppliers – there has to be price gauging going on.

“Last week agricultural diesel was 93.58cpl and white road diesel was 129.5cpl, these new increases will mean 98c a litre for green diesel and 135c a litre for road diesel from tomorrow.

“We’re decades in business, we employ hundreds of people, if we get another year of this we’ll be downsizing or getting out of the game because all our profits are just going to the diesel companies – our cost is gone up €4 million extra this year all gone on fuel and AdBlue which has trebled in price, alongside engine oil, hydraulic oil, and gear oil.”

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said: "The delay or lack of legislation is giving a free hand to the importers or retailers of fuel.

“Instead of an increase allegedly intended to be around 1c a litre, motorists now will be hit with between 5-6c if you include VAT.

“If it’s added onto green diesel the farmer is going to have to pay more for work being done and that is problematic.

“This is absolutely crazy at a time when people are struggling. This has been kept under the carpet and a lot of motorists won’t understand what’s happening until they’re at the pump.

“The simple solution is, if they haven’t the legislation that is required in place, then they should hold off until the legislation is debated in the Dáil and the facts of what’s going on are outlined.”

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “To achieve a 50pc reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 the Climate Action Plan target is to raise the blend proportion of biofuels in road transport gradually to achieve at least B20 (biodiesel) in diesel and E10 (Ethanol) in petrol by 2030.

“The RTFO rate, as advised by the National Oil Reserves Agency (the NORA), is set at a level high enough to ensure bioethanol and biodiesel blending increases to ultimately meet the 2030 target.

“Operators of the scheme (fuel suppliers) have a variety of methods to meet the obligation, incentivising a competitive market action to deliver the change, eg bioethanol in petrol, and biodiesel (FAME) or hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) in diesel.

“When the cost of biofuels exceeds the costs of the fossil counterparts any increase in the level of biofuels used will ultimately lead to increased pricing for consumers.

“A modest pump price increase impact of the RFTO 2023 rate change could be marginally above 1cpl for gasoline and marginally below 1cpl for diesel.

“The 1cpl estimate for the RTFO increase is based upon an E10 coming into effect on January 1 as well as a facility for the NORA to issue additional RTFO certificates for HVO - these measures are delayed awaiting supporting legislation.

“The industry potential price increase of 4-5cpl is based upon compliance with the RTFO rate in 2023 in the absence of the additional measures.

“The industry pricing estimate also reflects the introduction of the 0.3pc advanced biofuel obligation rate, aligned to the European Renewable Energy Directive, requiring suppliers to source some biofuels from alternative feedstocks.”