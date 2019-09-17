More than 350 people have been temporarily laid off at the ABP meat-processing plant in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

More than 350 people have been temporarily laid off at the ABP meat-processing plant in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

More than 350 people laid off at ABP meat-processing plant as beef dispute rumbles on

It's the latest in a series of job losses to hit the meat sector, which is already in the grip of a crisis caused by farmers' blockades of factories in a battle for better prices. It means that thousands of people in the sector are now out of work.

Production has ceased at the plant, RTÉ reports. The company released a statement saying that the 355 job losses were "a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade. The protesters have stopped any product going in to or leaving the site".

Meanwhile, the owners of the Meadow Meats factory in Rathdowney, Co Laois have said they are not ruling out their plant’s closure, due to the continuing blockades by a small number of protesters.

Staff at the factory were temporarily laid off last week, but the plant's owners said this action will become permanent as the blockades threaten the long-term viability of the business.

This would mean the closure of county Laois’s only processor.

Meadow Meats said over 300 local farmers have been in touch with the plant in recent days seeking to sell 10,000 cattle.

More to follow...

Online Editors