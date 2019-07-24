Model tillage holding guided at €2.3m

The sun wasn't shining in the South East but the place looked resplendent even in the misty day.

As I made my way from Waterford into Wexford, the purple and gold flags fluttered in profusion celebrating the hurling success of the Model County in the 2019 campaign that continues to bear fruit.

Driving through the village of Killane I was reminded of 'Kelly the Boy from Killane', a song I learned in primary school. The road led through Ballywilliam and on to Bunclody where I crossed the Rosslare road.

Travelling a further 6km through gorgeous undulating farming country, I came to Bolinahaney and a fine 216ac tillage farm with a comfortable residence and an extensive yard.

The traditional-style farmhouse

Subject of an executor sale, the property is coming to auction with a guide price of €2.3m to €2.5m. Auctioneer David Quinn was showing a young couple around the place when I arrived.

While I waited for him I walked out into a field of barley at the rear of the yard and looking across over endless fields of corn in this prime tillage territory, one couldn't but admire the site.

The day was overcast and misty but Quinn says that in the recent good weather the place looked amazing with fine views across to the Blackstairs and Mount Leinster.

The property was owned by the late Henry Levingston who died in his early 90s having farmed the place up until he was almost in his 90th year. "He was a most careful farmer," Quinn explains. "He did everything right and only the best would do."

The yard has a wide range of sheds including a modern three-column, A-roofed grain storage shed with a roller door built by Henry in his 80th year.

The facilities include 11 sheds and two garages in a combination of round-roofed structures, A-roofed sheds, a lofted shed with lean-tos attached to most of the structures.

Some of the facilities are dated but most are in very good condition and fit for a range of uses such as grain or fodder storage and are suitable for livestock and in particular sheep, with appropriate handling facilities.

Reached by a tree-lined avenue, the residence is a traditional farmhouse in very good condition, eminently habitable although any new owner will seek to refurbish.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, an inner hall, a sitting room, a living room and a kitchen with fitted units. Upstairs is the family bathroom and four bedrooms, of which one is ensuite.

Barley

The land is the beginning and end of this property. Laid out in a series of large fields, one of which extends to about 60ac, the undulating ground is the best of tillage land without an inch of waste aside from a small portion where a drain has been blocked.

A total of 150ac is in tillage made up of winter and spring barley and 65ac is in grass.

The property has kilometres of road frontage on to four different roads one of which bisects the farm, giving double road frontage to substantial sections.

The place has just come on the market and David Quinn says that interest is lively both locally and from further afield.

"The owner would have been a renowned farmer and was very well got with his neighbours," Mr Quinn explains. "The place is regarded locally as a top class farm."

The holding can be sold as an entire or in a range of lots. The house and yard on 113ac of tillage and grass with extensive road frontage makes up the first lot, while a 49ac piece also in tillage and grass and with extensive road frontage makes up the second lot.

The final two lots made up of tillage and grass are in plots of 26ac and 28ac with substantial road frontage to both.

The executor auction takes place at the Ashtown Park Hotel, Gorey, at 3pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Indo Farming