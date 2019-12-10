'Mini-reform' of CAP on the table with green issues top of the agenda

In addition, the European Parliament has agreed to reopen parts of the reform already agreed in order to accommodate the views of new members of the parliament in both the agriculture and environment committees.

"Significant delays in reaching agreement on the reform and the EU budget allocations have resulted in the European Commission tabling transitional arrangements for 2021, which should see the current CAP being rolled over for that year and possibly into 2022," Ms McGuinness said.

Delays in completing CAP reform and the EU budget post-2020 will require transitional arrangements to apply for at least one year, Mairead McGuinness, first vice-president of the European Parliament, has confirmed.

An agreement has been reached to reopen all the environmental aspects of the CAP as demanded by the European Parliament's environment committee, with the agriculture committee reopening a limited number of areas, including the definition of who should be eligible for payments.

"The orientation of this reform is very clear - greater focus on environmental delivery - and this is likely to be strengthened as the reforms move through committee and to plenary," Ms McGuinness explained.

Meanwhile, the debate about the overall size of the EU budget for 2021-27 has heated up with a new proposal from the Finnish presidency aimed to break the budget deadlock.

"This proposal has details on CAP spending, including capping of payments at €100,000. It re-emphasises the environmental and climate focus by proposing that 40pc of the CAP expenditure must be dedicated to climate action," Ms McGuinness said.

On the transitional arrangements, it is not clear if some MEPs want to considerably amend the Commission proposals, perhaps resulting in a mini reform for the year 2021.

"Any changes made to the policy for the transitionary period must be in line with parallel work taking place on the reform of the CAP, which is due to apply from 2022, therefore ensuring that farmers don't have to grapple with different rules for 2021 and 2022," Ms McGuinness said.

"It will be up to member states to decide if they continue to converge payments during the transition period."

Resistance

Ms McGuinness predicted that finalising a new CAP is still some way off, given continued resistance from the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria to any increase in their allocation to the EU budget, and with the details of Brexit still not finalised.

In other CAP news, INHFA president Colm O'Donnell, has called on the EU Commission and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to provide clarity for farmers on the transitionary period.

Mr O'Donnell said farmers needed certainty on the duration of the transition period, and that they will continue to receive payments and access to schemes.

He pointed out that 2020 will be the final year for a number of key CAP schemes, notably the BDGP and the Sheep Welfare Scheme, with GLAS 1 participants also receiving their final payments.

"In addition to this we currently have up to 3,000 farmers that exited AEOS with no agri-environmental scheme to join. All of this leaves many farmers facing into a major income crisis in 2021, which is why we need this clarity," he said.

