Michael Creed: We are well placed to deal with the next wave of challenges and opportunities

The last decade has seen enormous change in the Irish dairy sector, with the removal of milk quotas in 2015 the single biggest event in terms of its impact.

Irish milk production has grown from approx. 6.4 billion litres in 2015 to just under 8bn litres in 2019, an increase of approximately 24pc.

In that same time period, based on June CSO livestock survey figures, the number of dairy cows in Ireland has increased by approximately 16pc, demonstrating not just an increase in output by Irish dairy farmers, but more importantly an increase in efficiency also.

This has helped drive the value of Irish dairy exports by 30pc in this period from approx €3.8bn to in excess of €5bn, an increase of 30pc, which is an outstanding achievement.

This expansion came at a significant cost in terms of investment by farmers and by processors; this commitment has allowed the dairy sector in Ireland to develop enormously in the last five years.

Additionally, investment and improvement in areas such as genetics and breeding have given us an animal breeding programme in Irish dairying that is the envy of many countries. This contributing in a huge way to increasing profitability at farm level - a vital component of ensuring a sustainable level of expansion at farm level post-quotas.

This performance across the dairy sector was fuelled by a high level of ambition both at farmer and processor level which was frustrated to an extent for over 30 years due to the presence of milk quotas.

Ireland's extraordinary response to the opportunities afforded by the removal of milk quotas is something that all in the sector can be proud of and is something I have been honoured to represent on trade missions across the world in recent years.

Scrutiny

I have seen at first hand the esteem in which Irish dairy products are held in overseas markets and it is something that we should never take for granted, given the competitive global landscape we are facing.

The dairy sector is now facing the next step in its evolution in terms of dealing with increasing scrutiny and accountability in areas such as environmental impact, food safety and animal health and welfare.

While improved efficiencies at farm level has been impressive, the fact remains that the increase in the size of the national dairy herd does impact on our agricultural emissions.

We have to ensure that this increase in cow numbers is managed in a sustainable manner.

Irish dairy farmers availed of the opportunities afforded by the removal of milk quotas. Now I am confident they can deal with both the challenges and the opportunities brought by the increasing demand that consumers and markets place on the environment, food safety and animal health and welfare standards.

Michael Creed is Minister for Agriculture in the caretaker Government and a Fine Gael TD for Cork

Indo Farming