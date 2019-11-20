Meeting BEAM Scheme requirements FAQs

The simplest way would be to reduce stocking levels, but reductions can be achieved through the restructuring of your herd.

How can I reduce my nitrogen output by 5pc?

The requirement is a key measure of the scheme. Here we answer some of the key questions farmers are asking and detail how they can remain compliant:

Can I export slurry or take more land to achieve the 5pc reduction?

No, the reduction is measured solely on the bovine livestock manure nitrogen from animals on the holding.

What happens after 2021, do I have to maintain the nitrates reduction?

No, the nitrates reduction is a temporary adjustment and ends on June 30, 2021.

What happens if I don't make the 5pc reduction by the deadline?

Depending on the reduction achieved, some or all of the payment will be subject to clawback.

When will payment issue?

Payments will commence in December 2019.

Case studies

Farm 1

Holding with 25 suckler cows and 25 calves to be sold at 12 months has a total nitrogen figure of 2,225kg for the year; the 5pc reduction required is 112kg.

Option 1: Reduce suckler cow numbers by 2 (130kg);

Option 2: Reduce suckler cow numbers by 1 (65kg) & sell 5 calves at 6 months rather than 12 months (48kg).

Farm 2

Holding with 70 suckler cows and 70 calves to be sold at 12 months has N of 6,230kg; the 5pc reduction is 312kg.

Option 1: Reduce suckler cow numbers by 4 (260kg) and calves by 4 (96kg) to give a total reduction of 356kg.

Option 2: Reduce suckler cow numbers by 3 (195kg) and sell 10 calves at 6 months rather than 12 months (120kg) for a total reduction of 315kg.

Farm 3

Holding with 70 1-2-year-old cattle has N of 3,990kg; the 5pc is 200kg.

Option: Reduce 1-2 year old cattle numbers by 4 to give a total reduction of 228kg.

Farm 4

Holding with 14 suckler cows and 12 calves to be sold at 12 months has N of 1,198kg; the 5pc is 60kg.

Option 1: Reduce suckler cow numbers by 1 (65kg);

Option 2: Sell 6 calves at 6 months rather than 12 months (60kg).

Farm 5

Holding with 40 dairy cows and 30 sucklers, 10 replacement calves, 70 calves to be sold at 12 months, and 10 replacement 1-2-year-olds, has N of 7,840kg; the 5pc reduction is 392kg.

Option 1: Reduce suckler cow number by 4 (260kg) and reduce calves by 4 (96kg) and sell 3 calves at 6 months rather than one year old to give a total reduction of 392kg.

Option 2: Reduce suckler cow numbers by 5 (325kg) and reduce calf numbers by 5 (120kg) to give a total reduction of 445kg.

