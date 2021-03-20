Farming

Farming

Meet the farmers about to launch a business selling organic flour from their own farms in Monaghan

Mark Gillanders and Micheál Rafferty are about to launch a business selling flour milled from organic crops grown on their own farms in Monaghan

Mark Gillanders pictured on his organic farm in Monaghan where he is growing oats and wheat for the Irish Organic Mill company Expand
Micheál Rafferty pictured above with his children Niamh, Liam and Ronan, on his organic farm in Co Monaghan Expand
Seamus Ahern on the organic farm in Ballysimon, Cork where the Aherns milk a herd of pure breed Jersey cows whose milk is in much demand Expand
Grace Maher

A year has passed since we first went into lockdown and for the majority of people it has been a year unlike any other. Many people in the farming community have been busier than ever and some industrious farmers have begun new food businesses aiming to adapt to the changing marketplace.

This is the case for Monaghan farmers Mark Gillanders and Micheál Rafferty, two organic farmers who are just about to launch The Irish Organic Mill, a company that specialises in milling flour grown on their own organic farms.

“The combination of Brexit and Covid-19 accelerated our plans to mill our own organic wheat,” says Micheál. 

