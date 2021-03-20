Meet the farmers about to launch a business selling organic flour from their own farms in Monaghan

A year has passed since we first went into lockdown and for the majority of people it has been a year unlike any other. Many people in the farming community have been busier than ever and some industrious farmers have begun new food businesses aiming to adapt to the changing marketplace.

This is the case for Monaghan farmers Mark Gillanders and Micheál Rafferty, two organic farmers who are just about to launch The Irish Organic Mill, a company that specialises in milling flour grown on their own organic farms.

“The combination of Brexit and Covid-19 accelerated our plans to mill our own organic wheat,” says Micheál.

“The demand for Irish organic flour by both commercial and home bakers has been steadily growing and increased significantly during the pandemic.

“We know that we grow excellent quality grains, and the traditional supply chains are challenging, so we felt we were ideally placed to provide Ireland’s’ bakers with an Irish organic alternative to imports. Brexit also offers opportunities for Irish food producers to supply the domestic market.”

Micheál Rafferty pictured above with his children Niamh, Liam and Ronan, on his organic farm in Co Monaghan

Whatsapp Micheál Rafferty pictured above with his children Niamh, Liam and Ronan, on his organic farm in Co Monaghan

While Monaghan is not a county that produces high volumes of cereals, it’s certainly possible to grow a wide range of crops there.

“My father had an old saying: ‘one cow, one sow, one acre under the plough’” says Micheál, “so there was a tradition of growing cereals in Monaghan. However it was mainly oats as it was a staple food in the area one hundred years ago. Our aim with this business is to bring excellent quality flour to the retail market, a flour supply that is locally grown.

“The business is one hundred percent owned by farmers so people can be assured that they are supporting farmers directly when purchasing our flours,” he adds.

Organic credentials

Mark Gillanders farms approximately 60 hectares just outside of Monaghan town in Ballinagall, and has been farming organically since 2009. Micheál has been farming organically since 2015 in Carrickmacross.

Both farms and the Irish Organic Mill are certified by the Irish Organic Association.

“Converting my farm to organic was the best farming decision I ever made, prior to that I could see no future in farming,” says Mark.

“When I went organic, I began to see opportunities and now I am embarking on running a food business. That just simply would not have been possible if I had remained a conventional farmer. I feel that if I had stayed doing what I was doing, I would not be farming the land today.”

Both men were farming beef conventionally before they converted to organic. They still have organic beef suckler herds, but diversified into cereals to make their farms more productive.

“A mixed farm with livestock and cereals is a really good model in organic production as you have animals that will supply farmyard manure for the arable land,” says Mark.

“It works very well from a sustainability perspective but also spreads your risk in economic terms. While the organic beef sector has remained stable, it is always good to diversify if your farm and resources permit it.

“Also, I have to say I really love growing grain. Working so closely with the soil and managing the fertility and cropping system in tandem is very rewarding. I incorporate legumes such as clover to the grassland swards. Then when I am growing cereals, I like to under-sow with a cover crop to maintain fertility and extend rotations.

“This year I am growing oats, wheat, beans, and possibly rye and I will also inter-crop with peas. All of these crops are for human consumption which makes the process even more enjoyable,” adds Mark.

Organic milling

Micheál is just finishing a six-month training course with the UK Flour Millers Association which have been training flour millers for 160 years.

“Obviously completing any training during Covid-19 presented its own challenges, but the fact that the course was available online was very useful to drive our business forward,” he says.

“While we still have lots to learn, it has set us up nicely to get the business off the ground and I’ve learned a lot from other millers in other countries. We have received lots of support along this journey from original concept to becoming an operational business.

“The Irish Organic Association and the National Organic Training Skillnet were very helpful. Locally we have had huge assistance from Monaghan County Council, Enterprising Monaghan and the Local Enterprise Office.

“We were very fortunate to secure a location in the Ballybay Food Hub which is a fantastic local resource and an ideal location for a business like ours to evolve, grow and develop.

“Our flour will be stoneground and we will initially offer a wholemeal and plain option, and semolina,” says Micheál.

“However, new product development is already taking place and we will in time add oat flour, rye flour, and other specialist grains to the offerings. The quality of our spring wheat last year exceeded all of our expectations with excellent protein and Hagberg falling number results which are critical in achieving market specifications for bread making.

“This year we are growing three spring milling wheats varieties and plan to formulate the wheat grist to achieve maximum flavour and quality.”

The Irish Organic Mill aims to produce a product with a very short supply chain.

“This is a fully certified organic product — grown in Ireland, milled in Ireland and sold in Ireland. It has a very low carbon footprint compared with similar imported products,” says Mark.

“As the grain is grown organically it is farmed in an agrological ecosystem that enhances biodiversity, and, more importantly, a farming system that is aligned with nature rather than working against it.

“Therefore, the flour is full of diverse flavours and taste and that is our unique selling point. We are aware that we are targeting the premium end of the retail market, but we feel that consumers are willing to support farmers who are producing food products in a truly environmentally friendly manner,” he continues.

Micheál adds: “At European level there is a big drive to increase and support organic farming, the concept of public money for public goods is widely held and European consumers value organic food production and certified organic produce. The clear signal coming from Europe is that organic has a big role to play in the future of food production. As organic farmers in Ireland we want to dive in and carve out our place in that future.”

Cork farm’s organic Jersey cream is

flying off the shelves nationwide

The Ahern family farm in Ballysimon, Middleton Co. Cork and have been certified organic with the Irish Organic Association for over twenty years.

They operate a mixed farm with dairy cows and poultry. They also sell eggs directly to consumers via farmers markets in Cork.

The farm run by Dan, Anne and their son Seamus, is one of the very few organic farms in Ireland milking pure breed Jersey cows.

“The Jersey are a lovely breed of milking cow as they are small, light on the land and relatively easy calvers so they work very well in an organic system,” says Dan.

“They are good grazers and thrive on grass and silage produced on farm which is very important when you are farming organically as you need to maximise conversion of grass into milk.

“Overall, we find that the Jerseys’ are a fertile breed and are relatively easy to get back in calf. One of the things that we value them for is their productivity. When you combine their productivity and good fertility traits, it is a very suitable breed for our farm and the markets that we are supplying,” says Dan.

Seamus Ahern on the organic farm in Ballysimon, Cork where the Aherns milk a herd of pure breed Jersey cows whose milk is in much demand

Whatsapp Seamus Ahern on the organic farm in Ballysimon, Cork where the Aherns milk a herd of pure breed Jersey cows whose milk is in much demand

Milk from their herd is in big demand and the Aherns supply the Village Dairy based in Carlow.

‘Unique product’

“This is really a gorgeous product and we are delighted to supply it to Dunnes Stores,” says Noel Barcoe from the Village Dairy.

“They sell it under their Simply Better range and the organic Jersey milk is sold in all of their stores in the Republic of Ireland and six in Northern Ireland”.

“Jersey milk is well known for its creamy texture and that is because of the high butterfat content which also accounts for its characteristic yellowish colour. The milk is also high in protein and vitamins.

“The fact that this is a single farm supply makes it a truly unique product and it is doing very well in shops around the country.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie

For more information on The Irish Organic Mill, visit: www.irishorganicmill com email: sales@irishorganicmill.com



