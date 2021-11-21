Meat industry skills shortage cuts into sector's processing capacity

Ireland’s meat-processing industry is experiencing “serious challenges” regarding labour availability, with processors forced to halt some value-added production.

Sector group Meat Industry Ireland (MII) warned about the issues as Manor Farm owner Scandi Standard, one of Ireland’s biggest chicken meat processors, revealed it was temporarily reducing the intake of birds here by between 8pc and 10pc to address “production challenges”.

The Swedish company, which published the comments in its most recent quarterly results, also said the reduced volume would mean a downsizing of staff at its Irish operation through “temporary employments not being renewed”.

“The reduced volume has a short-term negative impact on the operating income but will at the same time enable a more rapid implementation of desired operational improvements,” said Otto Drakenberg, interim managing director and CEO for Scandi Standard, in the results.

During the last quarter, Scandi Standard also said its Irish operation had suffered from “severe undermanning” due to Covid-19.

According to a spokesman from MII, labour market and production challenges are combining to affect companies across the meat-processing sector.

“As is the case for many sectors of the economy, the meat processing industry is experiencing serious challenges regarding labour availability, and the situation continues to deteriorate,” he said.

“Major pressure already exists to maintain processing capacities, and processors are having to make compromises at operational level, opting out of more detailed cutting specifications or foregoing value-added production in order maintain throughput.”

The spokesman said recent additional employment permits provided to to the sector were welcome, but any non-EU workers attracted might not be able to start in the positions until next year.

“This is a welcome development, however with current processing times for new permit applications and subsequent visa application processes, it is not expected to result in candidates being able to take up positions until the latter part of quarter one, 2022,” he said.

“In the short-term, the situation remains challenging,” he added.