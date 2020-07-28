Farming

Meat factory agents may have 'infiltrated' Beef Plan Movement - Corley

Andrew Hamilton

There are now effectively two "sections" within the Beef Plan Movement says Eamon Corley, one of the main figures behind the founding of the organisation.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, the Meath farmer (pictured right) also said that "factory agents" may have infiltrated the Beef Plan movement over the past year and sown the seeds of internal discontent.

"I think that it's inevitable that in any sort of [farmers] organisation that there could be infiltration from people who just want to make life difficult. I can't say that that has happened in our case, but the last year has been quite troublesome at the politics end of things," he said.