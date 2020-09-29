Farming

Farming

McDonald’s to stick with Irish beef suppliers

Close

Ciaran Moran

McDonald’s has no plans to stop buying Irish beef for the UK market despite growing concerns over the threat posed by a no-deal Brexit.

Last week, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) outlined the difficulties in terms of forecasting markets in the current situation but noted that prices and throughput have not declined to the extent initially forecast.

MII told a meeting of the beef taskforce that they highlighted what they said was a “prevalence of nationalisation” of beef markets, particularly in the UK, Ireland’s main export market.