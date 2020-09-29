McDonald’s to stick with Irish beef suppliers

McDonald’s has no plans to stop buying Irish beef for the UK market despite growing concerns over the threat posed by a no-deal Brexit.

Last week, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) outlined the difficulties in terms of forecasting markets in the current situation but noted that prices and throughput have not declined to the extent initially forecast.

MII told a meeting of the beef taskforce that they highlighted what they said was a “prevalence of nationalisation” of beef markets, particularly in the UK, Ireland’s main export market.

However, speaking to the Farming Independent, Nina Prichard, Head of Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, one of the largest purchasers of Irish beef by volume, said at the moment it had no plans to change its current purchasing policy.

“There is still so much uncertainty around the detail. We are planning for Brexit as we would for any challenge, but we don’t have any plans to change that at the moment. For us, it’s about working together with suppliers to understand what the risks are and how to navigate around those,” she said.

McDonald’s has significant long-term partnerships with suppliers in Ireland such as Kerry Group, Dawn Meats, Dew Valley Foods, and Greenfield Foods, along with the thousands of farmers who provide the ingredients for meals that are enjoyed every day in 95 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. In 2017, McDonald’s direct spend with Irish suppliers accounted for €53m of revenue to the Irish economy.

In a new survey, McDonald’s has highlighted that appreciation for locally sourced food has increased since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

The survey of 1,000 adults in Ireland found the vast majority said eggs (80pc) and beef (76pc) are the two ingredients that people most want restaurants to source from local suppliers.

“We have always purchased Irish beef for our UK and Ireland market. We only use forequarter and flank. For us, it’s about quality and we know that Irish farming is some of the very best,” she said.

McDonald’s is one of the largest purchasers of Irish beef by volume, working with over 1,900 farmers in Ireland who supply beef to all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

In relation to the low profitability of Irish beef farming and the role McDonald’s has in improving farm incomes, Ms Prichard said the company recognised it is a challenge for everyone.

“We are in challenging and unprecedented times and because of that we have to look at the long term. We feel you have to have that holistic approach to how you are developing businesses. We have to have sustainable, thriving farm businesses in the future. If we don’t, we don’t have those quality ingredients,” she said.

Hit severely by the Covid-induced lockdowns, McDonald’s outlets have now reopened across most of Europe.

“It’s been a very challenging few months,” Ms Prichard said, noting that much uncertainty remains.

“We have to work closely together with our suppliers and respond accordingly to government guidance. We’re in the same boat as everyone,” she said.

When asked about McDonald’s view of Covid-19 outbreaks in meat plants and the meat industry’s response, Ms Prichard said the issue was an ‘industry-wide challenge’.

“In terms of suppliers, we work closely with them but rely on them to put the best practices in place. The priority across the supply chain has to be the safety and well-being of people. We are in contact with our suppliers and work closely with them,” she said.