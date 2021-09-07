Matthew Simms interview: Simms siblings out to create a dynasty at the Ploughing

As youngsters the Simms brothers were fixated on their father Norman’s ability to meticulously turn up soil, bury weeds and leave firm furrows in his wake throughout the heavy land of Donegal.

Known as ‘Norrie’, the father of 10 (eight boys, two girls) was an accomplished ploughman and founding member of the local Lennon Ploughing Association near their mixed farm holding and agricultural contracting business in Milford.

Although just knee-high to a grasshopper at the time, his “tractor-mad” sons observed how their dad’s attention to detail often gave him the edge at local ploughing matches most Saturday afternoons.

And so it’s no small wonder that Matthew, Gary, Lee, Alan, Ivan, Andrew and Mark caught the cultivating bug, while eldest son Ricky ultimately ploughed his own furrow to become manager of eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

Matthewis hoping that speed will be on his side too at next week’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The 38-year-old will take on world champions Eamonn Tracey from Carlow and Martin Kehoe from Wexford as well as his brother Gary in the top-level Senior Conventional Plough class.

And with Alan competing in the Vintage Mounted Plough class, and Lee challenging in the U-28s, Matthew says the sense of competition among the brothers has kept them motivated throughout the long 18-month hiatus from the sport due to Covid-19.

Not to mention the inspiration they drew from watching their father (now in his 70s) finally compete in an All-Ireland ploughing championship pre-pandemic too.

“My father always ploughed when we were young and that had a massive influence on me,” Matthew says. “I knew there was a lot of skill involved, I still think it’s very difficult.

“I started ploughing as soon as I got my tractor licence at 16. I ploughed through the matches in the county and got to my first All-Ireland when I was around 18 and I’ve competed in around 20 since then.

“I won a couple of the U-28s and in recent years I was up as far as third in the Senior Conventional Plough class — I was third twice; the last time was in 2019 and Gary was fourth that same year,” says Matthew, who was head coach to the Irish team at the 2019 World Ploughing Championships in Minnesota.

“Myself and Gary are always in the one class so there would be fair competition at the All-Irelands. It’s something during the winter nights to argue about,” he laughs. “We have a healthy rivalry — the rivalry between the family is probably the biggest competition.

“At the same time we help one another out — we wouldn’t do one thing with the plough that the two of us wouldn’t be at. It is great to keep the motivation going.”

While Gary still uses his father’s plough, which they’ve upgraded over the years, Matthew uses a Kverneland match plough that he has customised to improve performance. His tractor is a Case KXU60.

“When you’re competing you need to get a good start on the right footing. If you start crooked, you’ll have lost it because your concentration won’t be as good as it should be,” he says.

“It’s all about timing from start to finish. You have to be on the ball — there’s no room for error. The clock starts at 11 and finishes at 3 — that’s the window you have to complete your plot.

“You have to pace yourself to reach every stage so that you’re not rushing near the finish. You have to allow yourself enough time.

“The objective is to turn the soil over, make sure all the weeds are buried and covered and that all the furrows are uniform, leaving a good seedbed to grow a crop.”

Ground conditions may also prove challenging for the Simms brothers after their 320km journey to the midlands next week.

“The ground can be dryer than we are used — in Donegal it’s heavier clay, more solid,” Matthew says. “We have a preference for heavy ground because the furrows are more defined. We’ll have to make a number of adjustments to our ploughs to get it right.”

Asked what advice he’d give to young people interested in ploughing, Matthew says: “We have a lot of additions on our ploughs now, but when you’re starting off my advice would be, the simpler the better.

“It about getting the basics right before you make anything too complicated, the jog before the sprint. The more practice you do, the more natural it will come to you. As someone once advised me, it’s probably 10pc the plough and 90pc the person.

“It’s a funny thing ploughing because the day that you get on well there is a great buzz, and the day you get on bad you become more determined to improve.”

Despite his ploughing pedigree and intense practice regime against his brothers, Matthew is aware that the odds are against him.

“To be ranked first 10 in Ireland is probably harder than becoming first 10 in the world,” he says. “Our class has two ploughmen that are world champions three times each, so when you’re competing against the best in the world it’s hard to be at the top.

“Myself and Gary are third and fourth in the country at the moment, we’re up there with them; whether we can hold it or not is the next question.”