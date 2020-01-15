'Massive' tractor demo planned for Dublin city centre today

The group of farmers who held tractor protests in Dublin prior to Christmas are planning what they describe as a "massive demonstration" in the capital today.

An Garda Siochana have said they are aware of the planned protest and are liaising with the organisers. The previous protests caused huge disruption in the city with a significant number of streets closed to accommodate the tractors. The protestors said the main issue was the price of beef.

"After Beef Taskforce meeting, it has become clear that the taskforce is fast becoming a talking shop designed to pacify farmers' concerns without any intention from the Government or the meat industry to solve this impasse," the group said.

"The very fabric of rural Ireland is at stake."

The 2020 forestry premium payment to Irish landowners will begin today.

The payments, which are tax-free, will issue today to over 7,000 forest owners, amounting to a total of €33.24 million.

This payment run also represents a 40pc increase in terms of forest owners who applied for premiums compared to last year and reflects the success of the move to a fully online application system.

Indo Farming