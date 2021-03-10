Farming

Martin O'Sullivan: How exiting a farm company allows parents to give the next generation a valuable financial ‘leg-up’

An orderly wind down of a farm company provides tax-efficient options for farming couples looking to support their non-farming children

Farming couples approaching retirement have options to unlock all the cash and asset value of their farming company Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

One of the first questions I am asked by those people considering the option of forming a limited company is how to exit the company if the need should arise in the future.

In situations where succession is more or less assured, this question generally will not arise as the company will continue on into the next generation by means of the shares in the company transferring to the successor.

However, the question can be very pertinent for those who may not have an obvious successor as the day may dawn when the company is no longer appropriate to their needs.

