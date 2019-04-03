This time last year, we reported that factory prices for heifers had strengthened to €4.15/kg with the tops of the bullocks making €4.10/kg.

Martin Coughlan: Forget Brexit, exchange rate gives reasons to be cheerful

At the time sterling was at 88p to the euro.

For bulls, Us and Rs were at €4.00-4.15/kg, while Os were €3.85/kg.

The cull cow market also continued to perform well with R grades making up to €3.80/kg.

Compared with this week's performance, those figures are up there with the Tooth Fairy and Father Christmas: wonderful to remember but not real.

Bullocks are now on a €3.70/kg base with heifers on €3.80/kg.

The best of U grade bulls are struggling to get to €3.60/kg, with Rs back at €3.40-3.50/kg.

On the cull cow front the fall is in the order of 80c/kg, with R grades yesterday reported as static yet again at €3.00/kg with Os on €2.70-2.80 and the better Ps around the €2.60/kg mark.