Martin Coughlan: Factories keep cattle men on the back foot

 

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Martin Coughlan

I'm not going to pretend there is any real good news on the factory price front. Bullocks and heifers remain the same price as they have for weeks: €3.75/kg and €3.85/kg respectively.

The story among the young bulls is worse still, with U grades in general now seeing prices in the €3.50-3.60/kg range, leaving Rs at €3.40-3.50/kg and O grades around €3.20-3.30kg.

On the cow front, R grades continue to trade at €3.00/kg with O grades €2.80-2.85/kg, while that better P3 cow is at €2.50-2.60/kg mark.

However, I refuse to believe that 2019 will be a total washout.

Kerry's footballers sent out a message at the weekend, letting Dublin know that their attempt on another All-Ireland will not be a procession, and judging by current mart prices for better stock there is no lack of appetite among cattle men for staying in the game.

For now, though, with factory kills remaining very high at 38,600 last week, those with fit stock are on the back foot.

Adding to the difficulties of those with bulls is that if you can get a plant to take them, you face a 10c/kg weight penalty at 420kg, another 10c/kg cut at 450kg and a further 10c/kg cut if they go over 470kg.

However, this varies from factory to factory.

Penalised

Further, despite not paying a quality bonus on a graded base, as is done for bullocks and heifers, don't forget that if your farm is not quality assured, your stock are penalised at the factories' discretion - usually 10-20c/kg.

The people behind the Food Harvest 2020 blueprint advocated expanding the dairy sector by 50pc and increasing the value of the beef sector by 20pc.

However, you would have to wonder why they couldn't see that such a level of dairy expansion would have a knock-on impact on huge swathes of beef production.

