Margaret Donnelly: Now is time to plan for city dwellers moving en masse to rural Ireland

Reinvigorating villages and towns must be a clear goal, not an explosion of one-off houses

The benefits of living in the countryside came to the fore for many people over the past 12 months.

Escaping to the country felt like more of a health decision than one driven by economic factors and the Government has been quick to hop on the bandwagon with the announcement of another rural strategy, aiming to lure workers from cities to rural Ireland.

A noble endeavour, but as with anything, the proof of the pudding is in the eating and, if successful, an influx of city people to rural Ireland will bring challenges that have to be planned for.

It is likely to reinforce an already unprecedented surge in interest in rural property, with auctioneers for months now reporting huge demand for a limited supply of houses. However, unlike in the city, the countryside offers the opportunity of building your dream home, but rural planning is set to become a hot topic in the months ahead. For decades, assisting voters in the planning process has been the bread and butter task of rural politicians. But now policymakers face tough questions: Who should be allowed to build in the countryside, and where and what should they be allowed to build?

Whatsapp Reinvigorating villages and towns must be a clear goal, not an explosion of one-off houses These are calls no rural TD or councillor would want to make. If this new Government plan is to be a success, genuinely reinvigorating our villages and towns must be its clear goal, not an explosion of one-off houses blighting the countryside and offering no positive social benefits. Covid has forced us all to reduce our social interactions, be it through the bank or supermarket, and the move by marts to online-only sales has contributed to more and more elderly farmers feeling isolated. The mart was one of the few places left for farmers to meet. An additional 500,000 people in rural Ireland by 2040 will put huge pressure on rural societies and infrastructure. It’s also an incredible opportunity to revive many dying communities, it must be handled correctly with a vision for how rural Ireland will look in the coming years. Vibrant rural towns and villages need physical footfall into bricks-and-mortar businesses. Rural Ireland can’t become a faceless or impersonal landscape where access to high-speed broadband actually kills off a vibrant rural society trapped by its own ‘success’. There’s no question but high-speed broadband is vital for everyone to have access to, but for the future of rural Ireland we can have a permissive one-off housing policy or plans to boost town and villages, but we can’t have both.

