Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Margaret Donnelly: Now is time to plan for city dwellers moving en masse to rural Ireland

Farming Independent editor Margaret Donnelly Expand
Reinvigorating villages and towns must be a clear goal, not an explosion of one-off houses Expand

Close

Farming Independent editor Margaret Donnelly

Farming Independent editor Margaret Donnelly

Reinvigorating villages and towns must be a clear goal, not an explosion of one-off houses

Reinvigorating villages and towns must be a clear goal, not an explosion of one-off houses

/

Farming Independent editor Margaret Donnelly

The benefits of living in the countryside came to the fore for many people over the past 12 months.

Escaping to the country felt like more of a health decision than one driven by economic factors and the Government has been quick to hop on the bandwagon with the announcement of another rural strategy, aiming to lure workers from cities to rural Ireland.

A noble endeavour, but as with anything, the proof of the pudding is in the eating and, if successful, an influx of city people to rural Ireland will bring challenges that have to be planned for.

Most Watched

Privacy