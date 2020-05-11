Farming

Farming

Margaret Donnelly: Keeping the marts open is about much more than just the financial bottom line

Viewpoint

Large crowds of people at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Large crowds of people at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow (Niall Carson/PA)

Covid-19 continues to make a mockery of our plans for 2020. Few could have predicted a summer without the GAA or the Ploughing.

I've been working in farming media for 20 years and in this line of work, the week at the Ploughing is an annual highlight.

Despite the long days and traffic jams, the event brings home the scale and importance of our sector to the country.