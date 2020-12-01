Margaret Donnelly: Farmers should not let our fishermen be hung out to dry in push for Brexit deal

After years of drama, debate and controversy, we appear to be in the last days and hours of negotiations before Brexit really becomes a reality.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said over the weekend that the "truth of Brexit is now being exposed in terms of the challenges of it".

It's clear the outcome for all sides regardless of the type of deal, or no deal, will be less than optimal.

It's such a pity this truth didn't come to the fore during the UK's referendum to leave the EU, which now seems like a lifetime ago.

Despite the Brexiteer victory, there continues to be a barrage of mistruths, spin and, at times, downright non-sensical arguments in the face of the obvious challenges the UK's exit from the EU will bring.

Remember that bus proclaiming the NHS could be funded with the €350m being sent on a weekly basis to Europe? Despite attempts to debunk the incorrect figure, Britons still believe it.

More recently the UK's Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested that Welsh hill sheep farmers could all of a sudden change to breeding cattle and replace Irish beef in UK shops and restaurants.

He also claimed that European dairy giant Arla would have to relocate its Lurpak butter brand to the UK in order to supply the British market, a 'fact' that the company had to call him out on as being incorrect, as the brand can only be produced in Denmark.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to the performance by UK farm organisations and food industry has been one of anger since.

Sheep farmer representatives said it was laughable, or that it would be if it wasn't so serious.

But, it's no wonder farmers on both sides of the Irish sea are left confused about the future, worried about the financial impact on their business amid the fear of losing lucrative export markets.

Yet, it seems significant movement towards securing a deal of some sorts is in the offing this week.

And in the background it appears that disagreements over fishing rights are the key stumbling block to securing a deal, with the UK looking to secure fishing quota that would curtail a lot of Irish fishermen's current access.

Farmers should remember that they have a lot in common with fishermen with it comes to how and where the end product ends up on supermarket shelves and that Irish fishermen were let down in the past for the sake of a deal.









Online Editors