Man (20s) dies in farming accident
A young man has died after an incident at a farm in Co Down.
The man, said to be in his 20s, is understood to have sustained crush-type injuries at a farm near the Kinallen Road area of Katesbridge at around 10.30am on Friday. It is believed he was helping build a shed.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a sudden death at a farm in the Katesbridge area on Friday 4th May.
“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "Nothern Ireland Ambulance received a 999 call at 10.07am on Friday, May 5 to report of an unconscious male following an incident in the Kinallen Road area.
"NIAS despatched two A&E crews to the scene and the Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to attend.
"No one was taken from the scene."
SDLP councillor for Banbridge Seamus Doyle, who lives close to where the incident occurred, told the Belfast Telegraph he heard the deceased was a 22-year-old man from the Bessbrook area in south Armagh, and that he had died while doing building work.