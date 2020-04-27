Major opportunity in east Clare

The period building with the farm for sale at Caher, Co Clare

An extensive residential holding of 148ac of mixed lands in the heart of east Clare is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €500,000.

Located on a quiet country road at Caher, not far from Flagmount and midway between Scarriff and Gort, the farm, known as 'Major Park' includes a two-storey farmhouse with an adjoining chalet, a yard made up of stone outbuildings and a three-column bay hay barn.

The house and chalet extend to 1,055 sq ft. The accommodation in the main house includes a porch, a kitchen with a traditional range, a dining/living room, and a hallway where a staircase leads to two bedrooms and a small box room on the first floor.

The adjoining chalet has a separate entrance but is accessible from the main house. It has a kitchen area, a living room and two upstairs bedrooms.

According to Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell the house is in need of complete modernisation but would make for an interesting renovation project.

The yard is made up of a range of traditional stone buildings, all in need of renovation but with great potential.

Expand Close A residential holding of 148ac comprised of mixed lands in the heart of East Clare is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €500,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A residential holding of 148ac comprised of mixed lands in the heart of East Clare is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €500,000.

The land is made up of 148ac, of which 85ac is in grazing and the remainder in hillside land and rougher grazing - part of it is designated hen harrier habitat.

With the Knockbeha mountainside as a backdrop, the holding has exceptional views over Lough Graney and beyond.

The land is located around the house, extending to the front, where the road divides it, giving it plenty of frontage.

The property was due to go to auction as part of a major land auction to be undertaken by Mr Farrell but due to the current emergency the auction has been postponed and the property remains on the market by private treaty.

The sale is jointly handled with Matthew McMahon, auctioneer, Broadford, Co Clare.

Indo Farming