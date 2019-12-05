Winter-proof sprayers for a head start next spring

As well as adding years to its life, a little sprayer 'TLC' will also give you a head start for next season's preparations.

Firstly, the farm is quieter. The other benefit that is often overlooked is that the local machinery dealer will be quieter as well and you can negotiate better deals on replacement parts. Now is the time to act.

Winter is the best time to carry out repairs and service machinery and tractors, for a few reasons.

Protection: Circulating antifreeze through the sprayer and all plumbing - including booms, valves, manifolds, flow meters and return lines - can help a sprayer from very low temperatures over winter.

Sprayers are susceptible to frost damage, and anti-freeze should be used to protect the pump and lines. Long-term exposure to the many pesticides that pass through a sprayer can corrode components.

Another consideration is that trace amounts of pesticides lodged in the sprayer parts can damage crops if carried over to next spring.

It is essential that you thoroughly clean and decontaminate your sprayer before storing it away for the winter.

Safety first

Before you start, make sure you are wearing the proper personal protective equipment (PPE). After that, fully rinse and clean the components. Start by removing the strainers and washing them by hand with soapy water.

Rinse them and either store them somewhere safe or place them back in the sprayer where you can easily find them next season.

Cleaning the sprayer involves circulating water through the whole system. Several rinses using a small volume (around 10pc of the spray tank capacity) are more effective than just filling the spray tank once.

You will first have to open one or two nozzles to allow air out and the antifreeze to get right through the boom.

Make sure that you drain the spray tank properly; don't just open the valves and let it pour on the ground.

The outside of the sprayer should also be washed prior to winter storage. Repeat the draining process after re-rinsing the sprayer. Make sure that you also drain any clean water rinse tanks prior to storage to avoid damage caused by water freezing inside.

After your sprayer has been rinsed and drained, some farmers take the opportunity to decontaminate it with a detergent. It's a good idea in principle, but if you are doing this be sure to decontaminate both the inside and outside of the machine, running liquid through the boom structure and right out of the nozzles.

Again, you don't need to fill the sprayer; use only enough cleaning solution to completely fill the lines and provide enough agitation.

It can help to power-wash the inside of the tank, but again; be sure to wear the proper PPE. If you do use a detergent, be sure to rinse the system with clean water again, opening all nozzles until they are spraying out pure water.

Carry out repairs

Before you take the final step of circulating antifreeze in the sprayer for cold weather protection, take the time to inspect the overall sprayer body for any defects.

In particular, check the tank for cracks, the nozzles for wear, the pump and hoses for cracks or leaks and the boom structure for cracks that might need to be repaired.

The filter screen should be checked for damage and replaced if necessary.

The heart of the sprayer is the pump. There are three types of pumps: diaphragm piston pumps, piston pumps and centrifugal pumps. Piston pumps and centrifugal pumps can generally get through a bigger amount of work before they need maintenance.

If the oil in the pump is a creamy colour then the pump needs to be reconditioned.

This can be easily identified by a sight glass fitted on most sprayers or by checking the dipstick. If the sprayer is suffering from abnormal pressure it may be down to damage to the diaphragm, valves or seals in the pump. Alternatively, it may be caused by a blocked valve or inlet pipe.

Nozzles

Check the sprayer for wear on the nozzles. This can be identified by an uneven spray pattern. Failure to replace these faulty nozzles will compromise output and waste expensive chemical.

It is also worth checking the filters for the nozzles as well, as these may need to be replaced.

Check the condition of the boom. A crack in the structure of the boom, and rust and play in the hinges and joints of a sprayer are the main things to watch out for. Too much play in the boom will mean poor distribution of chemical.

Fold out the boom and measure the height of the boom at different points. Height difference should be no more than +/- 60mm. It's also important to check that the boom pipes are firmly attached to the boom.

Controls & electrics

Depending on the sprayer spec, the controls will either be manual or electric. Make sure all controls work properly. The electrics on a sprayer are not usually a concern, but they do benefit from minding. A spray of WD40 will drive out moisture.

Pipes

Pipes, if minded, are not an issue. Check for wear where a pipe may be brushing against another, or at joints on the boom of the sprayer. In general though, pipes will not perish, even on old sprayers.

Check that the boom suspension works. Smaller 12m sprayers do not really need boom suspension but it is essential on 18m-plus booms. If the sprayer has a winch raise or hydraulic boom raise, check that it is working properly.

Tanks

Tanks on a sprayer are usually durable and do not present any problems, even if they have been repaired. Check the frame supporting the tank, particularly for rust and cracks. On basic sprayers, all boom forces (forward and back/up and down) will affect the chassis; watch for cracks.

Most mounted sprayer tanks will be either polypropylene or fibreglass. Watch out for tiny fissure cracks on plastic tanks. This is a reaction to UV rays from being left outside.

While these cracks can look harmless, they can develop into larger fissures.

Antifreeze

Finally - and most importantly given how cold the last few weeks have turned out - circulate antifreeze through the sprayer and all plumbing, including booms, valves, manifolds, flow meters and return lines. Most farmers use a mix of about 20 litres of antifreeze with 30 litres of water.

You can buy 20 litres of antifreeze for about €100, so it's not really expensive in light of the savings you could make if we get a cold winter. Make sure you allow the antifreeze to circulate through the boom's hoses (this will coat the hose linings to prevent them drying out and cracking).

Capping all boom nozzles will help keep the antifreeze in the system, but remember you will first have to open one or two nozzles to allow air out and the antifreeze to get right through the boom.

Cap the nozzles again when antifreeze has completely filled the system (ie, when you see the coloured antifreeze mixture coming from the nozzles).

The goal for the storage phase is for the antifreeze to push out residual water that may be in the system and to coat all of the sprayer's components.

Allow the antifreeze to sit in the pump and valves to avoid rusting and damage that can be caused by moist air being trapped in the system.

To keep costs down, it is fine to use the same antifreeze mixture again next year by simply storing it in a barrel over the working season. Just be careful to store it away from animal and human contact when not being used.

Pressure gauge

One final tip is to take the pressure gauge off the sprayer and store in it a warm dry place to prevent damage from the cold weather. Remember to cap the pressure gauge opening.

The sprayer is now ready to be stored indoors and will be safe against temperatures as low as minus 15°C.

More importantly, your pocket will be protected from the effects of frost damage this winter.

Indo Farming